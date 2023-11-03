Binance to celebrate 13 years of 'Bitcoin Pizza Day' with global events – Business Today

Feedback

World’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is celebrating the thirteenth anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day on social media and Binance app on Monday.

“Bitcoin Pizza Day is a testament to the power of community and the growing acceptance of BTC as part of our daily lives,” said Yi He, Binance co-founder and chief marketing officer.

Binance has tied up with members of the crypto community to make their own pizza with their own BTC toppings logo. Participants who would share their Binance-themed pizzas using #BinancePizza or complete tasks to collect all the pizza flavours on the Binance app have a chance to win the crypto equivalent of a year’s supply of pizza.

Online celebrations will continue as Binance hosts a virtual live meet-up with the attendance of CZ, CEO of Binance, on May 22 at 12:00 PM UTC, featuring discussions on the meaning of Bitcoin Pizza Day with prominent Binance Feed creators.

“At Binance, we believe in the importance of mass adoption, and we are committed to creating more and more use cases for crypto in everyday situations. As more people recognize the value and potential of blockchain and crypto, our community grows stronger, and we continue to build our industry,” Yi He added.

In 2010, Florida resident Laszlo Hanyecz spent 10,000 Bitcoins at a local restaurant called Papa John’s to buy himself two pizzas. Back then, Bitcoin used to trade at $40. Since cryptocurrency wasn’t a big thing in 2010, Hanyecz reached out to an online community ‘Bitcointalk’ and openly traded his Bitcoins for two pizzas.

Considering Bitcoin’s value today, which is over $46k currently, these two pizzas can be regarded as the costliest pizzas of all time.

As this trade marked the very first commercial transaction in cryptocurrency history, crypto fans named May 22 as the Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Bitcoin Pizza Day stands as a pivotal milestone for the crypto industry, signifying its remarkable exponential growth and paving the path for widespread adoption of digital currencies over the past 13 years.

Many global celebrations of Bitcoin Pizza Day are happening in different countries like Bahrain, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Pakistan and New Zealand including the birthplace of pizza in Naples, Italy.

