New Disney animated series takes place in Oceanside – Coast News

OCEANSIDE — A new Disney-animated series set in Oceanside and featuring visual elements throughout North County San Diego will premiere in June.

“Hailey’s On It!” follows Hailey Banks, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, a cautious but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging tasks to save the world.

Series creators Nick Stanton and Devin Bunje modeled the setting based on Oceanside and North County views after visiting San Diego County several times on family trips. Both were raised in colder climates, Bunje in snowy Northern California and Stanton in rural Minnesota. This influenced them to create a world opposite for Hailey that is warmer, idyllic and worth saving.

“I grew up watching shows like ‘Saved by the Bell’ and sort of always had this beautiful vision of Southern California,” Stanton said.

Bunje and Stanton met at the University of Southern California film school, where they first got their foot in the door working on animated series. Eventually, they worked on live-action shows like “Zeke and Luther” and “Prince of Peoria” before returning to their animation roots with “Hailey’s On It!”

“We spent a lot of time down there when creating this show,” Bunje said. “We came up with this ideal version of North County that has all sorts of elements from there – we have episodes with fish tacos, festivals, plant life of the area and Solana Beach’s cliffs as the backdrop. We really liked the area and leaned into its beauty.”

Viewers will also catch other familiar sights like the Oceanside Pier and hear references to Camp Pendleton.

“One of the characters is into street art murals like the ones in Oceanside,” Stanton said. “Our design team used a lot of different elements like the city’s natural shape, local plant life and other small nods to the town.”

The first two episodes will be released on Disney Channel and Disney XD on June 8 and Disney Plus on June 9. After that, the first season will include 30 episodes altogether.

“It’s our love letter to San Diego County,” Stanton said. “People there will get a kick out of watching the show and finding all the little Easter eggs in there.”

Watch the show’s trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHE6u2Aq0aU

