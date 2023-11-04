Ethereum (ETH) Mining Tweak Leaves Some Crypto Tech In Need … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com.

The Soul of New Jersey: At the Blueprint Cafe in Newark, Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Alexander Heffner, host of PBS’s The Open Mind, toss the football around and sit down for a meal of vegan chicken and waffles. Booker discusses the importance of repairing relationships at the individual and neighborhood level as a key to addressing the nation's broader divisions. He also explains the critical importance of one of his biggest issues, making healthy food available to all Americans. Breaking Bread is a series aimed at finding common ground across a deeply divided America. Journalist Alexander Heffner journeys from Maine to New Mexico, sitting down for meals and candid conversations with powerful political figures on both sides of the aisle. Heffner seeks to draw out lawmakers by incentivizing empathy and compromise in pursuit of a new consensus.

At Least 129 Dead, 140 Hurt as Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Nepal

Asset Rally, Tony Tea, Billionaire Moves: Saturday Asia Briefing

Bank of Canada’s Rogers Urges Shift by Banks on Fixed-Payment Mortgages

Fed Has Time to Watch the Economy and Be Patient on Rates, Bostic Says

Fed’s Kashkari Welcomes Jobs Slowdown But Doesn't Yet See End to Rate Hikes

Kendrick Lamar Plans Major Concerts in Africa Through Global Citizen Initiative

GM, Ford, Stellantis to Pay UAW Members Some Wages Lost During Strike

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes

Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Martial Arts Knee Injury

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Israel Latest: Blinken Pushes for ‘Humanitarian Pause’ in War

Germany’s Next Election Campaign Is Already Getting Started

Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood inspires activism and art

British Magician David Berglas Dies Aged 97

SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.

Bezos’ Miami Move Is Not About Washington’s Taxes

Taylor Swift’s Deep Fake Diplomatic Counsel

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts

Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue

The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes

The City of London’s Skyline to Be Transformed in Just Six Years

Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid

NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?

Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’

SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning

The shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake will cut power consumption sharply—and leave some expensive technology searching for new uses.

Mikel-Angelo Chalfoun, an Ethereum miner in a warehouse room that houses his graphic cards in Dubai.

The Ethereum mining community is a diverse bunch, geographically and demographically. There’s a 28-year-old translator in Ukraine, running computing hardware on his balcony to earn cryptocurrency so he can buy clothing and other necessities. In Argentina, a retiree uses her gaming PC to double her monthly pension. A college student in Canada has mined enough to buy a BMW motorcycle and a modified 2006 Dodge Charger SRT—and pay for gas every month.

As many people even outside of the blockchain world know, a crash in the crypto markets has made the past few months quite painful for anyone whose financial well-being is tied to the currencies. As of June 15, the price of Ether was down about 70% for the year. At the same time, a lesser-known factor—a tectonic shift known as “the Merge”—is set to end Ethereum mining altogether, cutting off earnings for as many as 1 million people. “This will be a huge financial hit and almost a complete loss of a good source of income,” says the Ukrainian translator, who asked to stay anonymous for fear of being robbed.

