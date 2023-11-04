Tesla is about to launch a big new software update with new … – Electrek

Tesla is about to launch a big new software update that includes a few new features and a lot of user interface upgrades.

As a Tesla owner, it’s always a good day to get a notification that a new software update is available. You start wondering what new features or improvements you are getting that day.

Well, now we have a good preview of the next Tesla software update as Teslascope (a service that tracks Tesla software updates) found out about a new update that the automaker is pushing to employee vehicles, which generally means it will be coming soon to the customer fleet as well.

The update (2023.12) includes a few new features and many significant changes to Tesla’s in-car user interface:

Exclusive: A new unreleased @Tesla software update (2023.12) is now going out to employee vehicles, including a trove of interface-oriented improvements.

– Text Size Adjustments

– Controls Search

– Points of Interest

– Phone Call Controls

– and more (included in the next tweets) pic.twitter.com/yOWtXxGG5d

Tesla now plans to offer two different font sizes, standard and large, to help people read the interface better. The company is also adding a search feature to the settings and control menu. The company described these new features in the release notes:

Use the ‘Search’ function for quicker access to controls and settings.

Go to Controls > Search and enter a search term. Make changes directly from the result or tap the link to jump to that panel in Controls.

Tesla is also improving its points of interest in its navigation system, with the cards now adding photos and reviews of those locations.

On Tesla vehicles, the left steering wheel scroll is generally used for media, but with the new update, Tesla will let drivers control phone calls when a call is occurring.

They MUST/NEED to decouple Chill mode from speed limit mode. I need to be able to set max speed without affecting acceleration. Or Chill mode needs to change to only change the throttle MAPPING but still allow full acceleration when pedal pressed fully down.

Speaking of the scroll wheels on the steering wheel, Tesla is going to allow customizations for these with this new update:

Do more with the left scroll button on the steering wheel.

You can adjust settings like brightness and Acceleration Mode, or perform actions like toggling the Camera App, opening the glovebox, and saving Dashcam footage.

Long press the left scroll button to bring up a list of functions and scroll through the list.

To choose which function comes up by default, go to Controls > Display > Scroll Wheel Function.

With the new update, Tesla also introduces a new chime that sounds when changing gears, but this sound effect is optional. The automaker is also bringing passenger seat controls to the rear touchscreen in the Model S and Model X:

Adjust the passenger seat from the rear touchscreen to make it easier to enter or exit the rear seat.

To access the passenger sear controls, tap the seat icon on the rear touchscreen. Hold one of the arrows to move the passenger seat forward or backward. The controls are available only when the vehicle is not moving.

To access the same controls from the front touchscreen, tap the App Launcher and go to the rear screen remove control app.

Tesla is also propagating its new “Get to Know Your Tesla” feature, which is basically an in-car on-screen vehicle manual. Additionally, the automaker is bringing new upgrades to its Zoom video calling app and making video calls available in more markets.

The update is being pushed to Tesla employees right now to be tested, and it will likely expand to the customer fleet in the coming weeks. As the software is still not finalized, things might change a bit by then.

