Hulu Plus Live TV Will Soon Offer Local PBS and Magnolia Network – CNET

The new channels are among the most frequently requested by subscribers, Hulu says.

Hulu Plus Live TV will add PBS and Magnolia Network to its live TV streaming lineup, the company said Thursday.

The new channels are among the most frequently requested, according to Hulu’s Reagan Feeney. Subscribers will be able to start watching Magnolia Network on May 25, while Hulu will stream local PBS stations and PBS Kids through its service “in the coming months,” the company said. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream also offer PBS.

Hulu Plus Live TV has a base price of $70 a month and includes more than 90 live channels spanning live sports, national and local news and entertainment. A subscription also comes with Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, access to the ad-supported Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, an unlimited DVR and more. Hulu’s live TV streaming service bundle got a CNET Editors’ Choice Award.

PBS programming includes American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece and Nature, while PBS Kids offers titles such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Alma’s Way and Wild Kratts. Hulu said select Magnolia Network titles will be available to stream on demand, including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Silos Baking Competition and Maine Cabin Masters.

