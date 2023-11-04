'Dogecoin Millionaire' Names Condition Under Which He Will Buy More DOGE: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto YouTuber Glauber Contessoto, a self-proclaimed “Dogecoin millionaire,” has taken to Twitter to share his take on when it is best to buy DOGE in the current market. He revealed a condition on which he would buy more of the original meme coin himself.

According to his tweet, Dogecoin needs to drop below the $0.06 level. Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.06115. Per data shared by CoinMarketCap, over the last week, the canine token has lost 14.35% and less than 1% within the past 24 hours.

If $DOGE drops under 6 cents I’m buying more 🤔🐕🚀 pic.twitter.com/yVGmQDMoo0

Besides, Contessoto confirmed that he still holds his Dogecoin:

Yes of course

Glauber Contessoto was mentioned by CNBC in 2021, when he invested $250,000 in DOGE. After the meme coin surged to an all-time high of $0.7376 in May, Contessoto’s Dogecoin holdings turned him into a millionaire. However, since then, DOGE has lost 91.71% of its value, so he may now be confidently called a “former DOGE millionaire.”

Since then, he has diversified his portfolio, adding ADA a nd FLOKI. After new meme coin PEPE suddenly became popular upon its emergence in April, Contessoto tweeted that the best time to buy it would be when it drops 80%-90% below its recent all-time high.

