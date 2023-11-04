iPhone 15 Ultra vs Pro: iOS 17 Code Reveals the Key Differences – Gizchina.com

iOS 16 has indeed been a buggy release. Users are still reporting a myriad of problems. Although it was a huge update that introduced visual changes and many new features, it is undoubtedly not something Apple is proud of. Well, the good news is that iOS 17 is coming soon. And iOS 17’s initial code leak has just revealed the key differences between iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro.

The leak came from a tipster named LeaksApplePro, who has a mixed track record. According to the leak, iOS 17 will focus more on efficiency and sustainability instead of adding new features. But the main highlight of the leak is that it dishes up a lot of details about the iPhone 15 series.

Although the leak came did not come from a highly reputable leakster, code snippets are generally pretty accurate. They offer valuable insights about unreleased devices. And as far as the recent leak about the iOS 17 goes, the code is full of interesting info about the iPhone 15 lineup.

Firstly, the code suggests that the iOS 17 will be supported on six iPhone models with Dynamic Island. Currently, the devices that would go into that list would be iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That’s two. So, four more devices are set to be added to the list, which includes all the upcoming models of iPhone 15.



The iOS 17 code seems to confirm that the iPhone 15 lineup will ditch Apple’s proprietary Lighting technology. Instead, the device will boast a USB-C port. We have had rumors regarding this before. And the code snippets have just confirmed the feature.

Besides, the iOS 17 leak corroborates the earlier report that claimed that standard models, which are the iPhone 15 with a 6.1-inch display and 15 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, will have transfer speed that is comparable to the Lightning connector.

On the other hand, the premium models, which are the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra with a 6.7-inch screen, will feature faster-wired transfer speeds.



The leakster suggests that iPhone 15 Ultra could boast highly advanced image processing software. That eventually leads us to believe that the Ultra will have better camera sensors than the Pro.



Although both the Ultra and Pro will pack the A17 Bionic Chip, it seems that the Ultra will be more capable. According to LeaksApplePro, “the chip in this iPhone (Ultra) will have more freedom than the iPhone 15 Pro.”

The leakster also suggests that the highest-end model (15 Ultra) may come with a better cooling system. That will help the A17 Bionic to perform at its full potential.



This iOS 17 leak is in line with the reports that we had about Apple creating greater differentiation between the high-end models. And in case you missed them, they state that iPhone 15 Ultra could come with a titanium build, a bigger screen, and a new periscope camera.

Those are the features that you might not see in the iPhone 15 Pro. And they can indeed make the 15 Ultra one of the best premium phones of 2023.

Nonetheless, at Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 in June. And it is expected to launch with the iPhone 15 lineup, which has a tentative launch date in September 2023. But before that, we expect to get more leaks about the devices and the new iOS version.

A technophile who not only keeps himself updated with the latest and greatest tech but also does everything to get the most out of the tech he uses. Abid’s passionate interest in tech started when he researched parts for his first PC. Later down the line, he got into modding Android phones, where he learned about kernels, frameworks, and custom ROMs. And at this point, he finds himself fascinated by everything related to the tech industry.



GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Chinese Phone blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews, Chinese Phones, Android Apps, Chinese Android Tablets and how to’s.

Keep up to date with the latest Chinese Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source