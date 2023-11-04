Here is what needs to happen for Ethereum price to rally 20% – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

Ethereum (ETH) price shows an exhaustion of bullish momentum after producing a clear sell signal on the four-hour timeframe. This development could result in a quick drop, but from a long-term perspective, it would be an opportunity to accumulate.

Ethereum price has rallied 34% in the last ten days and has set up a perfect place to trap late bulls. The equal highs at $1,841 and the bearish divergence seen on the momentum indicators are two reasons why investors that got in on the rally late will get punished soon.

Market participants can see that the Ethereum price produced higher highs since March 14, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator produced lower highs. This non-conformity is termed as divergence and the declining momentum often leads to a reversal in price.

Therefore, Ethereum price could shed 10% and tag the $1,600 psychological level or the monthly level at $1,677.

While this 10% downswing is a good move for short-term traders, investors should note that this move could be a potential buy signal for long-term holders. If Bitcoin price keeps up its bullish outlook, this retracement will allow buyers to recuperate and extend the rally to $2,022. This move would constitute a 20% ascent for ETH.



ETH/USDT 1-day chart

While the optimistic outlook for Ethereum price makes sense, a breakdown of the $1,600 level would be the first sign to be cautious. If the selling pressure continues to build, leading to a flip of the $1,422 level into a resistance level, it would invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.

Such a move could trigger Ethereum price to retrace lower and tag the $1,377 support level.

The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Around a hundred FTX customers have joined a block that represents more than $230 million in claims. The coalition is voting for a plan that includes FTX 2.0, recovery and equity token, and preference settlement.

Ripple price sustained above the $0.59 level, on Friday, close to its $0.62 local top. On-chain indicators reveal a rising demand for XRP tokens among market participants.

Total value locked in SUI climbed to $82.62 million as the protocol gains relevance among traders. SUI token unlock event increased selling pressure on the asset, the token nosedived nearly 5%.

Bitcoin (BTC) price, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.

