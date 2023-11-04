Announcing Microsoft 365 Copilot general availability and Microsoft … – Microsoft

Today at an event in New York, we announced our vision for Microsoft Copilot—a digital companion for your whole life—that will create a single Copilot user experience across Bing, Edge, Microsoft 365, and Windows. As a first step toward realizing this vision, we’re unveiling a new visual identity—the Copilot icon—and creating a consistent user experience that will start to roll out across all our Copilots, first in Windows on September 26 and then in Microsoft 365 Copilot when it is generally available for enterprise customers on November 1.

To summarize today’s announcements, here is the product line-up for commercial customers:

Read on for more details about today’s announcements in Microsoft 365 Copilot, Bing Chat Enterprise, and Copilot in Windows.

In March, we showed you how Copilot can unlock productivity and unleash creativity in the apps that millions of people use every day—Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Today, we unveiled a new, hero experience in Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft 365 Chat. You saw a glimpse of Microsoft 365 Chat in March, then called Business Chat, but rapid advancements over the last few months have taken it to a whole new level. It’s a powerful new capability in Microsoft 365 Copilot that goes far beyond simple questions and answers to tame the complexity, eliminate the drudgery, and reclaim time at work. Like an assistant, it has a deep understanding of you, your job, your priorities, and your organization. It can find whatever you need in your files (even the files you forgot existed), connect the dots across all your content and context at the speed of light, and even integrate with the apps you use to run your business. Preview customers can access it today on Microsoft365.com or in Teams when signed in with their work account. In the future, you’ll be able to access it wherever you see the Copilot icon when signed in with your work account.

Unlock productivity and unleash creativity in the apps millions of people use every day across work and life.

Enterprise customers should call their Microsoft account representative to purchase Microsoft 365 Copilot beginning on November 1. EAP customers will have the first opportunity to deploy Copilot across their organizations when it is generally available. In addition, we have expanded our EAP to a select group of consumers and small business customers, and are excited to learn more as we scale.

Over the past few years, the pace and volume of work have only increased. On a given workday, our heaviest users search for what they need 18 times, receive over 250 Outlook emails, and send or read nearly 150 Teams chats.1 Teams users globally are in three times more meetings each week than they were in 2020.2 And on Windows, some people use 11 apps in a single day to get their work done. Microsoft 365 Chat will help everyone lift the weight of work.3

We also announced Copilot Lab to help everyone learn to work iteratively with AI and get the most out of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Just as customers turned to Microsoft in the shift to remote and flexible work, they are relying on us to help people build new work habits for a new AI-powered era of productivity. And we want to help. With Copilot Lab, you can learn to turn a good prompt into a great one, share your favorite prompts with coworkers, and get inspired as we all learn how to work in a whole new way together. Once it’s generally available, Copilot Lab will be integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot and accessible via a website to all Microsoft 365 Copilot users.

We’re continuing to add new Copilot experiences in the Microsoft 365 apps. All updates will be generally available for commercial customers in November unless noted as “coming soon.”

Copilot in Outlook helps you stay on top of your inbox and create impactful communication in a fraction of the time.

Copilot in Word transforms every part of the writing process to make you more creative and efficient.

Copilot in Excel enables anyone to analyze and visualize data like a data analyst.

Copilot in Loop unlocks the power of shared thinking, helping teams cocreate, stay up to date, and pick up where others left off.

Copilot in OneNote helps you stay organized, prepared, and ready to take action.

Copilot in Stream helps you find the insights and information you need from a video—in the Microsoft Stream web app or anywhere Stream videos work across Microsoft 365 apps—in seconds.

Copilot in OneDrive helps you find all the insights and information you need—without ever opening a file.

In July, we introduced Bing Chat Enterprise. As organizations adopt AI, they want to be confident that their data is protected. Bing Chat Enterprise adds commercial data protection, ensuring that sensitive business data is never seen by anyone, that the queries are never stored, and user input is never used to train the foundation models.

Today, we also announced that Bing Chat Enterprise is now available in the Microsoft Edge mobile app and we’re bringing support for multimodal visual search and Image Creator to Bing Chat Enterprise. Boost your creativity at work with the ability to find information using images and creating them while protecting sensitive enterprise data.

Bing Chat Enterprise is already part of Microsoft 365 E3 and E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium, which means more than 160 million people already have access.

In May, we announced that Copilot was coming to Windows 11. Copilot in Windows—in preview starting September 26—empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease, and lessens your cognitive load—making once complicated tasks, simple. We’ve made accessing the power of Copilot seamless as it’s always right there for you on the taskbar or with the Win+C keyboard shortcut providing assistance alongside all your apps, on all screen sizes at work, school, or at home.

Managing Copilot in windows

And we’re empowering IT admins with controls to decide when they deploy Copilot in Windows to their enterprise and who has access. To help bring Copilot to more people across more organizations, we are excited to announce that Windows 365 Boot and Windows 365 Switch will also be available in this update, making it easier than ever to get a full, secure, personalized Windows 365 Cloud PC with Copilot—on any device. Microsoft was recently recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS).

As we bring Copilot to customers, we are guided by our AI principles, Responsible AI Standard, and decades of research on AI. And our Copilot Copyright Commitment means customers can be confident using our Copilot services and the output they generate without worrying about copyright claims.

To learn more about Microsoft Copilot, read about all of today’s Copilot announcements on our Official Microsoft Blog, and for all the blogs, videos, and assets related to today’s announcement, please visit our microsite. You can learn more about Microsoft 365 Copilot on our support page. Go to WorkLab to learn more about the art and science of prompting.

1 Data represents top 20 percent of users by volume of searches across M365 services, emails received, and sent and read chats in Teams, respectively

2 Microsoft annual Work Trend Index 2023: Work Trend Index | Will AI Fix Work? (microsoft.com)

3 Data reflects the top 20 percent Windows devices by app volume per day

