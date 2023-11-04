Walmart Deals for Days: Apple AirPods are $79 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose, Kaylyn McKenna
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We’ve found the most budget-friendly Apple AirPods deal during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Walmart just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals during the retailer’s Deals for Days event. The retailer has rolled back the price of Apple AirPods (2nd generation). These top-rated earbuds are $79 right now.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Apple AirPods make an excellent gift, stocking stuffer or upgrade to your old headphones. Walmart is offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for $79 right now.
Want to shop this Apple AirPod deal before anyone else? Join Walmart+.
Walmart+ members can shop this deal (and all other Walmart Black Fridays deals) before anybody else. If you’re a Walmart+ member, this Apple deal will go live today at noon EST.
If you’re not a Walmart+ member, you won’t be able to access this exclusive deal until 7 p.m. EST.
It’s worth joining Walmart+. Not only will you score this Apple AirPods deal (and more Walmart Black Friday deals) early, you’ll also receive free access to the ad-supported Paramount+.
Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “NCIS” and “Survivor.” Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)
Deals for Days is Walmart’s annual early Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.
If you’re shopping Walmart’s early Black Friday sale today, start here. Walmart’s early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of must-have items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.
Shop the best featured deals available now at Walmart’s Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website. An exclusive Walmart+ member restock begins at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 21. (There will be another console restock on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for all shoppers.)
Walmart has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock for Walmart+ members. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X today to kick off this week’s Deals for Days sale. Because the restock is a Walmart+ member exclusive, you’re going to want to sign up for Walmart+ ahead of the noon EST drop time. That way, you’ll be ready to go the moment today’s restock happens. (You must be a paid member — free trials are not eligible to participate in this Xbox Series X restock.)
TKThe Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It’s backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games — even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $499
This 4.9-star-rated TCL Roku TV is on sale during Walmart’s Black Friday deals event.
This 4.9-star-rated smart TV is on sale during Walmart’s Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days. The TCL Roku smart TV offers 4K-upscaling, a customizable home screen, a live TV channel guide with over 250 free channels, voice search and control with the Roku mobile app, private listening and more.
65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $288
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $179 (reduced from $375)
This gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions.
GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair, $99 (reduced from $130)
This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.
Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $79 (reduced from $200)
Build the Imperial Shuttle from the Star Wars trilogy with this 660-piece Lego set. The set comes with 3 Lego minifigures; Darth Vader ,Luke Skywalker and an Imperial Officer.
Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle, $40 (reduced from $70)
This all-in-one air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake, rotisserie and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option and cooking timer. Right now, you can get this best-selling air fryer for only $60.
Gourmia all-in-one air fryer, $60 (reduced from $99)
You can still shop some of last week’s Deals for Days deals.
Walmart’s Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, has some great deals, but this is one of the newest — and best. Walmart is now discounting the second generation Apple AirPods Pro all the way down to $200. That’s a savings of $50, and the best-ever pricing we’ve seen for these crave-worthy headphones.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart and Amazon now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart’s Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry — it won’t last.)
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget’s multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
“I absolutely love my iRobot,” wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. “This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it’s full and it also charges on its own at the base.”
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart’s Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)
It’s not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that’s what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush — all for only $20.
Don’t delay on this one: One design has already sold out online (though you can still find limited quantities in local stores), and the Fancy Flourish design seen here likely will too before Black Friday is over.
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
The Pioneer Woman’s Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond’s signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you’ll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12″ x 8″ ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60
This inexpensive 4.6-star-rated TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a “game optimizer” setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome — it works with “Hey, Google.”
55″ LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298
Here’s a Black Friday streaming deal fans of “Stranger Things” won’t want to miss — Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a “Stranger Things” Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast “Stranger Things” bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It’s large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it’s currently only $50.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don’t have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality — and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.
14″ HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive chromebook option. The device has metal reinforce corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it’s a durable option if you’re looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.
At $79, it’s an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.
11.6″ HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)
The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They’re water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.
Now on sale at Walmart for $159, the older model of the Apple AirPods Pro offers a great deal.
Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $170)
This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets — and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its “detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.” It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that’s great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn’t enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80
While there’s still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.
Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site’s expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she’s not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she’s writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.
First published on November 21, 2022 / 1:33 PM EST
If the Buffaloes want to reach a bowl game, they’ll need to win two out of their next four games, but the 6-2 Beavers are tough competition in Week 10.
The Bulldogs face their toughest test of the 2023 NCAA football season against the Missouri Rebels.
If you watch just one NCAA college football game this weekend, the LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game is the one to watch.
There’s no need to cook Thanksgiving dinner when there’s Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and Omaha Steaks.
We’ve got all the information you need to watch every Chiefs game this season (even the one that isn’t on network TV).
Discover the best deals on Apple, Dell and HP laptops ahead of Black Friday 2023.
Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available
Discover awesome Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs from Amazon, Hisense, TCL, Vizio and more.
Shop the best iPad deals ahead of Black Friday 2023, from iPad Air to iPad Pro.
Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.
The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.
One Mississippi peanut and cotton farmer saw crop losses of about $1.2 million.
After Sonja White’s students told her their one wish was to fly on a plane, she went full throttle on the pretend.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Many homeowners are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments amid rising costs and high inflation. Here’s how to catch up.
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.
Landmark verdict could ultimately reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that pauses Defense Department support for congressional travel to Israel at this time and restricts visits by defense and military leaders.
The ruling administratively and temporarily stays Judge Chutkan’s decision to bar Trump from publicly targeting court staff, potential witnesses and members of special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team.
Judge Arthur Engoron issued a new gag order barring attorneys in the case from publicly discussing the judge’s communications with members of his staff.
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Since the attack against Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, violence against Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has escalated, with at least 121 people killed.
After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.
“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”
The Pakistani government gave 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or face arrest and forced deportation.
A video shared by the Navy showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.
The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.
Preview: In an interview to air November 5 the award-winning singer, actor and director opens up to CBS News’ Gayle King about her new book, “My Name Is Barbra.”
The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.
Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.
Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that’s native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to mourn the 18 people killed in last week’s mass shootings. It marks the president’s fourth visit in the last 18 months to a community upended by a mass shooting. Ed O’Keefe has more.
Sam Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty in one of the biggest fraud cases in U.S. history. Errol Barnett has more.
The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine likely died 8-12 hours before he was located, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial came to an end Thursday with the jury finding him guilty on all charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett was in court as the verdict was read.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
Dr. Hassan Zain al-Din has no gas for his car. Now, the Gaza doctor uses a bike to reach patients, sometimes carrying it over rubble.
The countdown to Super Bowl 58 is officially underway. CBS’ Michael George was in Times Square Friday, where Paramount hosted a special kickoff 100 days ahead of the big game.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli leaders Friday to consider a temporary pause in the Gaza ground offensive to allow for more humanitarian aid. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea, saying the hostages held by Hamas militants need to be freed first. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire with Hamas won’t happen until hostages are released. He also says Israel will not allow fuel into Gaza as hospitals run low. Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, joins CBS News to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risk of a broader regional conflict.
Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday. Dr. Shelby Harris, clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, joins CBS News to discuss how the switching of schedules can impact your health and what you can do to ease the transition.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Walmart Deals for Days: Apple AirPods are $79 – CBS News
Watch CBS News