Microsoft Mulls $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT Creator – Bloomberg

Best of The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2023 is a global prize designed to incentivize change and help to repair our planet by awarding five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. This year’s Innovation Summit featured finalists selected by the Earthshot council in addition to panelist speakers from heads of state, grassroots organizations and tech leaders. This special Bloomberg program highlights the event's biggest interviews and news makers.
The Big Take is the very best of Bloomberg's in-depth, original reporting from around the globe every day.
A feature documentary about Sam Bankman-Fried and the stunning collapse of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange.
At Least 129 Dead, 140 Hurt as Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Nepal
Asset Rally, Tony Tea, Billionaire Moves: Saturday Asia Briefing
German Finance Chief Says Four-Day Weeks Won’t Boost Prosperity
Putin Confronts Financial ‘Waterloo’ Risk to Choke Off Inflation
Egypt Cut Deeper Into Junk With Fitch’s Second Downgrade of 2023
The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels
Trump Lawyers in NY Fraud Case Ordered Not to Talk About Court Staff
Italy Eyes Progress on Telecom Italia €23 Billion Grid Sale
Musk Says Mysterious xAI Product to Be Offered to ‘Select Group’
Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Martial Arts Knee Injury
Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping
China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025
Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister
China Accuses US of Encouraging Provocations in South China Sea
Middle East Foreign Ministers Set to Discuss Gaza With Blinken
Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial
FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money
Lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood inspires activism and art
British Magician David Berglas Dies Aged 97
UK's Covid Inquiry Needs to Look Forward, Not Back
Indian Single Malts Could Turn the Table on Scotch
SBF’s Fall Isn’t Just a Morality Tale. It’s a Warning to Regulators.
Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show
Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War
Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction
Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts
Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue
Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After Earthquakes
The City of London’s Skyline to Be Transformed in Just Six Years
Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid
NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays
Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?
Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’
SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning
Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT, according to people familiar with its plans.
The proposal under consideration calls for the Redmond, Washington-based software giant to put the money in over multiple years, though the final terms may change, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. The two companies have been discussing the deal for months, they added.
