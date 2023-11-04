Halo Infinite May 2023 Update Adding New Feature for Xbox Gamers – GameRant

The latest Halo Infinite update brings various improvements to Microsoft’s popular FPS, including a new feature for Xbox players.

343 Industries unveiled the latest update for Halo Infinite, adding various quality-of-life improvements requested by players and introducing a new feature for Xbox players. Halo Infinite regularly receives updates to fix the bugs plaguing user experience or add new features for players to keep on enjoying this popular FPS.

Halo Infinite came out in November 2021, but unlike previous installments in the franchise, it struggled to convince players upon its launch. While it offered a free-to-play multiplayer experience, Halo Infinite didn’t provide the campaign co-op and Forge map-making modes upon its commercial release. Fans were even further disappointed by the lack of additional content following Halo Infinite’s release, with 343 Industries taking months to add two new maps and game modes to its FPS. Since then, the developer released various updates to improve Halo Infinite and offer its player base an enjoyable FPS filled with seasonal content.

RELATED: Halo Infinite's Hit Reg is Still Completely Broken

The next Halo Infinite update, which will go live on May 10, brings various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, including the addition of an FPS counter option for Xbox players. This feature provides useful information for players as they can easily check their frame rate and allows those who would like to create new Halo Infinite maps through Forge to make sure their creations have steady performances and run smoothly. While this feature was already accessible for PC players, it was missing from the Xbox version of Halo Infinite before this update.

Besides this new feature for Xbox players, the upcoming May update for Halo Infinite brings various balances to the Sandbox, makes changes to the ranked King of the Hill mode, adds quality-of-life improvements to Forge, features improved menus, and marks the return of the Super Fiesta party mode from Halo 5. The full patch notes for the upcoming May update for Halo Infinite will be released upon its official launch on May 10. Players will be able to benefit from this update as they keep on grinding in Halo Infinite Season 3, which will end on June 27.

As Halo Infinite failed to convince players upon its launch, some hope that Xbox will soon announce a sequel to its popular FPS to start over with a new game. However, this doesn’t seem to be in the plans, as 343 Industries claimed that further Halo updates would be part of Infinite for the next decade, turning Halo Infinite into a live-service game similar to Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: A Halo Infinite Sequel Would Undermine The Game's Most Basic Premise

Source: Halo Waypoint

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

When she first played World of Warcraft at 10 years old, Ophélie knew her future would be in the video game industry. With a passion for writing and playing video games, she naturally became a gaming journalist. When she is not covering the latest news in the gaming industry, Ophélie can be found raiding in WoW, trying to click heads in an FPS, or enjoying a single-player adventure.

source