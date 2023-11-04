New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

You can hate Billie Piper’s Suzie even more

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

The movies and shows on HBO and HBO Max that you have to watch in December may not include Westworld or The Nevers (what gives, dude in charge of HBO Max?!?!?), but it does include a new season of the deranged DC superhero series Doom Patrol and the third season of the deranged comedy South Side. But don’t overlook some surprising releases, like the second seasons of Billie Piper’s British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance’s experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. And if you’d rather check out a movie that you missed in the theaters, there’s Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in December, and everything that’s leaving HBO Max, too.

Last month’s guide: New HBO Max Shows and Movies (November 2022)

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We’ll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Eli Brown and Jordan Alexander, Gossip Girl

The second season of the reboot that brings the franchise into the social media age does exactly what you expect it will: It brings more drama to the posh Upper East Siders via scandal and an anonymous social media maven. People will hook up with other people, and other people will talk about how those people hooked up with other people. You know how this goes. [Trailer]

The final season of HBO’s underrated adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy finds its characters preparing for the looming inevitability of war, and Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) embarking on a dangerous journey to the land of the dead. [Trailer] –Allison Picurro

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle‘s brilliant and bizarre comedy returns for its second season on HBO Max (the first was on Comedy Central). I once described this as a live-action take on The Simpsons‘ "22 Short Films About Springfield," except set in the South Side of Chicago, and I stand by that. It’s one of my favorite comedies, with a cast of kooky characters that bring this crazy community to life. Absolutely hilarious. [Trailer]

One of television’s most fascinating rides of the last decade was artist Terence Nance’s 2018 series Random Acts of Flyness, a beautiful, avante-garde, freak-fest of filmmaking that could kind of be called sketch comedy but is probably better described as experimental film about the Black experience. Season 2 focuses on ancestral power, with each episode exploring a different dimension. If that description sounds a little hazy, it’s because it is. Have you seen this show? It’s wild, and excellent. [Trailer]

I Hate Suzie was one of those shows that was much more popular in its native U.K., but those who found it on HBO Max discovered a gem. Billie Piper delivered a sizzling performance as an actress named Suzie Pickles whose life gets upended when nudes of her leak online, and watching her life devolve into a series of destructive trauma was excellent dark comedy. The new three-episode season is described as an "anti-Christmas Christmas special" and sees Suzie trying to regain the public’s love after Season 1’s disaster.

More on HBO and HBO Max:

December 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

December 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

December 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)

December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)

December 12

Adult Swim Yule Log



December 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

December 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

December 16

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

December 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)

December 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, Original (HBO)

December 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

Africa, 1999

A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Perfect Planet

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet: Seas of Life

Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992

Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)

Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)

Dynasties

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

Frozen Planet

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Harlem Nights, 1989

Head Office, 1985 (HBO)

Highlander, 1986 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Life,1999

Life Story, 1987

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)

Nature’s Great Events

Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Ouija, 2014

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Real Steel, 2011

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)

Romancing The Stone, 1984

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Serengeti

Serengeti II

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)

Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)

Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)

Switch, 1991 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)

The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965

The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020

The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO

The Mating Game

The Omen, 2006 (HBO)

The Order, 2003 (HBO)

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Voyagers, 2021

source