Amazon just slashed the price on four of the bestselling Kindle e … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

April 7, 2023 / 11:19 AM EDT / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on popular tech, home and travel products, just in time for spring. One of of favorite deals going on right now is a sale on several Kindle e-readers. Kindles are a great investment if you’re hoping to do a bit of spring or summer reading. Plus, the Kids models are on sale too — and with ultra-fast Prime shipping, they make a great last-minute addition to your children’s Easter baskets.

Keep reading to shop the best Kindle deals, plus more top Amazon deals of the week.

Shop the best deals during Amazon’s Kindle sale.

The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.

Kindle (2022), $80 (reduced from $100)

The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos, like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.

Kindle Kids, $80 (reduced from $120)

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $100 (reduced from $140)

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $110 (reduced from $160)

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon — at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $509, a savings of $51.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $509 (reduced from $560)

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month — but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23’s 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone’s camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,180 (reduced from $1,380)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7″ QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $899)

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It’s true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon’s warehouse-store sale

Need to file taxes in 2023? Amazon has a deal on TurboTax Deluxe downloads right now. This software allows you to file up to five federal returns and one state return electronically.

Intuit TurboTax Deluxe 2022, $56 (reduced from $75)

Want to start on your 2023 tax return for free? Head to the TurboTax website — you don’t need to pay until you file, and you’ll save a few bucks over the price of buying software on Amazon. Some can even file for free. (For simple tax returns only; not all tax payers qualify.)

TurboTax Free Edition

Save on a new TV to watch your favorite spring shows, sports and more.

Amazon has tons of other tech on sale now, including Amazon devices, pet-monitoring cameras, massage guns and more. Find the best Amazon tech deals below.

Spring is here, and that means that it’s time to get started on your spring cleaning. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to clean up and refresh your home for spring. From closet organizers to vacuums to storage shelves, all of your spring cleaning essentials are on sale now at Amazon.

Planning a spring break trip? Then head over to Amazon to save on new luggage and all of your travel essentials. Right now, you can save on Delsey Paris luggage, American Tourister, and save on other must-have travel items.

Spring cleaning season is also a great time to refresh your kitchen and bedding. Plus, it’s National Sleep Awareness month, so now is a good time to think about how you’ve been sleeping and invest in new bedding or pillows to help you get the best rest possible this spring.

Get healthy this spring at Amazon — all sorts of great exercise equipment is on sale now.

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:19 AM EDT

If the Buffaloes want to reach a bowl game, they’ll need to win two out of their next four games, but the 6-2 Beavers are tough competition in Week 10.

The Bulldogs face their toughest test of the 2023 NCAA football season against the Missouri Rebels.

If you watch just one NCAA college football game this weekend, the LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game is the one to watch.

There’s no need to cook Thanksgiving dinner when there’s Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and Omaha Steaks.

We’ve got all the information you need to watch every Chiefs game this season (even the one that isn’t on network TV).

Discover the best deals on Apple, Dell and HP laptops ahead of Black Friday 2023.

Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available

Discover awesome Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs from Amazon, Hisense, TCL, Vizio and more.

Shop the best iPad deals ahead of Black Friday 2023, from iPad Air to iPad Pro.

Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.

The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.

One Mississippi peanut and cotton farmer saw crop losses of about $1.2 million.

After Sonja White’s students told her their one wish was to fly on a plane, she went full throttle on the pretend.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.

Many homeowners are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments amid rising costs and high inflation. Here’s how to catch up.

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.

Landmark verdict could ultimately reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.

The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that pauses Defense Department support for congressional travel to Israel at this time and restricts visits by defense and military leaders.

The ruling administratively and temporarily stays Judge Chutkan’s decision to bar Trump from publicly targeting court staff, potential witnesses and members of special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a new gag order barring attorneys in the case from publicly discussing the judge’s communications with members of his staff.

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.

Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.

Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.

Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.

In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.

The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.

Since the attack against Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, violence against Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has escalated, with at least 121 people killed.

After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.

“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”

The Pakistani government gave 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country until Nov. 1 to leave voluntarily or face arrest and forced deportation.

A video shared by the Navy​ showed the exercises, including the moment the rocket was remotely launched.

The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.

Preview: In an interview to air November 5 the award-winning singer, actor and director opens up to CBS News’ Gayle King about her new book, “My Name Is Barbra.”

The Fab Four on Thursday released the much-awaited song “Now and Then,” completing an unfinished demo that was started by John Lennon in 1978. The surviving members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, utilized artificial intelligence to parse out Lennon’s vocals.

Emily Hampshire, best known for playing “Stevie” on “Schitts Creek,” said she regretted her costume choice, saying it made light of the issue of domestic abuse.

Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired in the 1996 killing of rap music icon Tupac Shakur.

Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.

DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.

President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.

Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.

President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.

Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that’s native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.

NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.

A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.

NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.

A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.

Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to mourn the 18 people killed in last week’s mass shootings. It marks the president’s fourth visit in the last 18 months to a community upended by a mass shooting. Ed O’Keefe has more.

Sam Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty in one of the biggest fraud cases in U.S. history. Errol Barnett has more.

The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine likely died 8-12 hours before he was located, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial came to an end Thursday with the jury finding him guilty on all charges, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett was in court as the verdict was read.

NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.

Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.

The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.

The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.

The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.

Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.

Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.

Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case

Dr. Hassan Zain al-Din has no gas for his car. Now, the Gaza doctor uses a bike to reach patients, sometimes carrying it over rubble.

The countdown to Super Bowl 58 is officially underway. CBS’ Michael George was in Times Square Friday, where Paramount hosted a special kickoff 100 days ahead of the big game.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli leaders Friday to consider a temporary pause in the Gaza ground offensive to allow for more humanitarian aid. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea, saying the hostages held by Hamas militants need to be freed first. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire with Hamas won’t happen until hostages are released. He also says Israel will not allow fuel into Gaza as hospitals run low. Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, joins CBS News to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risk of a broader regional conflict.

Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday. Dr. Shelby Harris, clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, joins CBS News to discuss how the switching of schedules can impact your health and what you can do to ease the transition.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source