How to download and view your WhatsApp data report – Pocket-lint

WhatsApp allows users to download and view the data it collects. Here’s how to download and view your WhatsApp data report.

The service announced the feature ahead of the European data privacy rules that went into effect on 25 May 2018. It allows you to request and export a report of your WhatsApp account settings and information, including your contacts, profile photo, and group names.

In April 2018, WhatsApp enabled a feature that allowed users to see and download their WhatsApp account settings and information.

This feature, called Request Account Info, is available to all users. It doesn’t include your messages, however. If you want to view your chat history instead, you can learn how to do that from here.

To download your data report:

You’re unable to view the downloaded report within WhatsApp itself. You must use an external app in your share tray to export the report. For instance, you can email a copy of the report to yourself. The report will be in a ZIP file that includes an HTML file that is easy to view.

Your report will be available about three days after the date requested. You can refer to the “Ready by” date while waiting. When the report is available, you’ll receive the following notification on your phone: Your account info report is ready to download. The Request account info screen in the app will tell you how much time you have to download the report (only a few weeks) before it’s deleted from WhatsApp’s servers.

