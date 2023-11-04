It appears that Sony may have started teasing the Xperia 1 V, a few days after it confirmed a launch date for its next flagship smartphone. As the image below shows, a billboard advertising the Xperia 1 V has been spotted in Hong Kong. While it is unclear whether the billboard was released ahead of schedule, it showcases the unreleased Xperia in three launch colours.
Regardless, the billboard confirms earlier leaks about the Xperia 1 V’s design, with Sony making minor tweaks from last year’s Xperia 1 IV. For example, the Xperia 1 has gained textured side rails, which Sony continues to intersect with a fingerprint scanner, a camera shutter button and a volume rocker. The overall profile of earlier Xperia models remains unchanged though, with what appears to be a 21:9 aspect ratio and a triple camera set-up.
Evidently, Sony considers the camera hardware the Xperia 1 V’s strong suit. Not only does the billboard imply that the smartphone delivers good low-light performance, but it also suggests that it has a ‘double-low-noise sensor’. Supposedly, this refers to Multi-Camera Synchronisation System (MCSS) and LN2 low-noise mode, of which only the Sony IMX858 is capable for now. For reference, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra utilises the IMX858 as its ultra-wide-angle and twin telephoto cameras. The Xperia 1 V will launch on May 11, although there is no suggestion that Sony is ready to release the Xperia 5 V yet.
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 on Amazon
Weibo via @sondesix (1) (2) & GSMArena
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Sony Xperia 1 V: Alleged billboard reveals design elements and … – Notebookcheck.net
It appears that Sony may have started teasing the Xperia 1 V, a few days after it confirmed a launch date for its next flagship smartphone. As the image below shows, a billboard advertising the Xperia 1 V has been spotted in Hong Kong. While it is unclear whether the billboard was released ahead of schedule, it showcases the unreleased Xperia in three launch colours.