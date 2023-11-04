Binance Coin Price Prediction as Investors Fear Binance Exchange … – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

Binance Coin (BNB), the Binance crypto exchange’s utility token was last trading with losses of around 3% on Tuesday and was down closer to 6% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD was last changing hands around $268, down from $280 as recently as the weekend, but has recovered over 5% from intra-day lows of around $253.

For now, BNB is holding above support in the $250 area which has held since the summer months. But BNB price predictions are becoming more pessimistic as fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) spreads regarding the solvency of the Binance exchange, just over one month after the abrupt collapse of Binance’s former rival FTX.

In the last few days, cryptocurrency markets have been becoming more concerned about Binance’s solvency in the wake of its “proof-of-reserves” release.

The report, released last week, was audited by Mazars and claimed that Binance’s BTC reserves are overcollateralized, but crypto analysts and experts criticized the report for its lack of information.



Meanwhile, worries about Binance were made worse this week by reports that US prosecutors are contemplating pressing money laundering charges against Binance and its executives, including the exchange’s CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Withdrawals from Binance have spiked this week. According to data from Nansen earlier on Tuesday, 24-hour withdrawals across all chains rose above $1.8 billion. A number of high-profile crypto influencers have been calling for their followers to withdraw funds from the exchange.

Editors note: USDC withdrawals were temporarily frozen on Tuesday, adding to the fear. However, as of 4:54 pm UTC, withdrawals have resumed.

The response of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao? “Ignore FUD. Keeping building!”.

According to a few separate crypto analysts, while Binance’s recent run of withdrawals is its largest since the collapse of FTX just over a month ago (which resulted in crypto investors generally withdrawing the assets from all cryptocurrency exchanges), the size of withdrawals isn’t worrying, yet. That’s because, according to Nansen, Binance has over $64.85 billion in assets.

If withdrawals start running into the tens of billions, then maybe we could soon be talking about Binance insolvency. But we are nowhere near there yet. If Binance can weather the storm over the next few days and keep processing withdrawals without any major problems, then the FUD will probably soon fade. Traders may then once again view BNB as cheap compared to other cryptocurrencies in light of its recent tumble.

Bulls will take heart from how well the cryptocurrency has found support in the $250 area and may want to target a pushback to the north of the 200-Day Moving Average at $278, assuming the FUD does ease. Macro tailwinds might also help crypto this week. US CPI data is coming up, and a downside surprise could launch risk assets higher as Fed tightening expectations get wound down, analysts have predicted. That could help BNB recover in tandem with broader crypto markets.

Equally, should Binance exchange outflows continue and US inflation data surprise to the upside and Wednesday’s Fed meeting come across as more hawkish than originally expected, BNB could well be headed back toward $250. A break below this key support area would open the door for a run lower towards annual lows under $200.

