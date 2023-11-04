OpenAPI Initializer – Laravel News

Honeybadger – Laravel Error Tracking & Application Monitoring

Published on January 19th, 2021 by Paul Redmond

OpenAPI Initializer is a Laravel package that provides a straightforward command to scaffold an OpenAPI spec file.

Once you install the package, you can run the artisan command to walk you through various questions to make the OpenAPI specification.

You start by running the command:

Then the plugin will walk you through a bunch of questions to construct the specification file:



Once you walk through the questions, OpenAPI Initializer will generate an openapi.yml specification file that will look similar to the following:

You can learn more about this package, get full installation instructions, and view the source code on GitHub. If you’d like the know more about OpenAPI, I suggest an OpenAPI 3.0 Tutorial and the OpenAPI Specification (3.0.3) document.

Paul Redmond

Full stack web developer. Author of Lumen Programming Guide and Docker for PHP Developers.

Join 40k+ other developers and never miss out on new tips, tutorials, and more.

Explore hundreds of open positions today.

Easily create and manage your servers and deploy your Laravel applications in seconds.

E-Commerce for Laravel. An open-source package that brings the power of modern headless e-commerce functionality to Laravel.

Running an old Laravel version? Instant, automated Laravel upgrades and code modernization to keep your applications fresh.

Oh Dear is the best all-in-one monitoring tool for all your Laravel apps.

Providing innovation and stability to ensure your web application succeeds.

Supercharge your project with a seasoned Laravel developer with 4-6 years of experience for just $2500/month. Get 160 hours of dedicated expertise & a risk-free 15-day trial. Schedule a call now!

Bespoke software solutions built for your business. Partner with Lucky Media, your favorite Laravel Development Agency!

and follow us on

© 2012 – 2023 Laravel News

A division of dotdev inc.

Colophon / About

source