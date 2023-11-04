Android 14 Beta 3 Arrives as Major Milestone – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

A new Android 14 Beta is upon this week as Android 14 Beta 3. This is a big moment as it takes us into “platform stability,” which means that all of the developer APIs and all app-facing behaviors are now final. Woohoo!

This update could be minor, but we’ll be diving in shortly. Google announced the Beta 3 without mentioning any major new features – this seems pretty developer-focused once again with an emphasis on platform stability.

If it’s not by the time you read this, the update should go live shortly in the Android Beta Program or through factory images and OTA files. Google is being weirder than usual with this release, so we’ll update you as we have more. UPDATE: All files are available, as is the over-the-air update through the Beta Program.

Release date: June 7, 2023

Build: UPB3.230519.008

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2023

Google Play services: 23.18.15

With Google opening up Android 14 to the beta program a few weeks back for Beta 1 and then releasing Beta 2 (and 2.1), they are continuing to say that this should be stable enough for everyday users, assuming those users are willing to accept that some items may be broken. And keep in mind that Google won’t hesitate to issue quick fix updates to address bugs if there are any glaring ones. They did it with Beta 1.1 and Beta 2.1.

The Android 14 Beta 3 is available to:

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 14 Beta 3 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 14 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 14 Beta 3 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 14 Beta build: If you are already on an Android 14 beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 3 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

Go get that extra fresh Android 14!

Related Android 14 “What’s New” posts:

source