Cherish and AT&T Create Solution to Help Independent Living – AT&T Newsroom

Announcing Cherish Serenity for in-home sensing to help monitor the health of aging adults. Here's how it can help both caregivers and health providers.

Key Takeaways:

Cherish and AT&T* announced that Cherish Serenity™ — a revolutionary contactless sensing device to help improve people’s lives — will feature AT&T cellular connectivity for instant-on connectivity when it ships to consumers in 2023. The collaboration will make the solution available to enterprise customers including senior living facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare providers.

Unlike cameras or wearables that may intrude on people’s privacy, Serenity uses patented radar technology that allows it to monitor people across multiple rooms in a home without additional equipment. Cherish AI™ runs at the edge to help detect emergency conditions such as falls and signs of rising risk to an individual’s safety, well-being, and health. AT&T collaborated with Cherish to understand the needs of the caregiver and the consumer and designed the initial wireless subsystem embedded in the device.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people aged 65 and older represent the fastest-growing segment of the US population, with similar trends worldwide. Living longer brings both opportunities and challenges for people and their families. Cherish Serenity helps them live more independently at home and in supervised residential settings with more independence and dignity. It helps friends and families easily know how their loved ones are doing and alerts them when things go wrong. Cherish Serenity brings peace of mind while reducing hardship and costs for all involved.

“The Cherish Serenity platform with Cherish AI enables a whole new class of in-home safety and health monitoring capabilities, all without compromising people’s privacy and dignity, and without requiring any change in how they live,” said Sumit Nagpal, Cherish’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Then it goes a vital step further and “just works” to solve the industry’s setup and cost challenges. Our work with AT&T which began in the early days of the COVID pandemic brings instant-on connectivity so that people can plug-and-forget this vital capability and get on with their lives.”

“Cherish Serenity changes the game for in-home sensing using radar technology and artificial intelligence combined with AT&T connectivity,” said Joe Drygas, Vice President, Healthcare Solutions at AT&T. “This device represents a big leap forward in medical-driven technologies for monitoring the health status of aging adults in their daily lives. The Serenity platform opens up a whole new world of advanced sensing where people live, making it beneficial to both caregivers and health providers.”

Cherish Serenity will ship with AT&T cellular connectivity as its default option and go online immediately when powered on. For qualified facilities, additional connectivity and resiliency will be available with the solution through FirstNet®, Built with AT&T—the only network built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Cherish Health can use FirstNet as an extended member of the public safety community that could be called upon to support first responders’ emergency response. Eligibility for FirstNet is rigorously reviewed before service is approved to help ensure that the unique capabilities of FirstNet remain dedicated to first responders and those who support them.

About Cherish

Cherish develops advanced sensors and artificial intelligence that revolutionize in-home safety, well-being, and health monitoring for people aging or living with health challenges — our grandparents, parents, children, and many of us. Our solutions help them live their best lives with independence, dignity, and joy. For more information about Cherish Health, please visit us at cherishhealth.com.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

