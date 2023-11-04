Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro & Laptop Deals 2022: Early Surface Laptop (Studio, 5, 4, 3, Go 2), Pro (9, 8, 7+, X) & More Savings Reviewed by Retail Fuse – Yahoo Finance

The best early Surface Laptop & Pro deals for Black Friday, featuring Surface Book 3, Surface Studio 2, Surface Go 3 2-in-1 tablet & more savings
BOSTON, November 23, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro & Laptop deals are here. Compare the best deals on Surface Pro X, 7+, 8 & 9 and Surface Laptop Go 2, 3, 4, 5 & Studio. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
Save up to 46% on Microsoft Surface laptops & tablets (Walmart.com)
Save up to 44% on Microsoft Surface Studio all-in-one PCs, 2-in-1 PCs & laptops (Microsoft.com)
Save up to $300 on Surface Pro (X, 6, 7, 8, 9) touchscreen tablets (Walmart.com)
Save on the latest Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablets (Walmart.com)
Save up to 38% on Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Go & more laptops (Walmart.com)
Save up to $150 on Surface Book laptops (Walmart.com)
Best Surface Pro 9 Deals:
Save on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 laptops (Walmart.com)
Save on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 & Pro 9 5G 2-in-1 PCs (Microsoft.com)
Save on Surface Pro 9 5G convertible tablets (Walmart.com)
Save on Surface Pro 9 keyboards & cases (Walmart.com)
Save on Surface Pro 9 accessories (Walmart.com)
The Surface line of laptops from Microsoft has expanded steadily over the years to a wide range of convertible devices for every need. The primary 2-in-1 PC line, which includes the latest Surface Pro 9, and previous generation Surface Pro 8, 7+ and Go 3, features a kickstand and keyboard cover. Meanwhile, the Surface laptops, such as the Surface Laptop 5, 4, 3 and Go 2, have a more traditional build. Microsoft has also recently introduced the Surface Studio 2+, a versatile and powerful all-in-one device with a large 28-inch touchscreen display to inspire creativity and productivity.
