New PS5 System Software Update Is Live – GameRant

The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update is now available to download, less than a week after the previous one introduced Discord chat support.

The latest PlayStation 5 system software update is now live, adding a few minor improvements to Sony’s blockbuster console. As with any modern game system, the PlayStation 5 is always being updated with new downloadable firmware patches, which ensure that the system remains secure from the latest cyber attacks and that players are getting the most refined gaming experience. Most of these patches are quite minor and hardly noticeable to average consumers, while others have added compatibility with upcoming hardware like the enhanced PS5 DualSense Edge controller.

The PS5’s most recent update introduced highly requested features like Discord chat support, an easier method for transferring data between PS5 consoles, and a special animation for when players unlock a Platinum Trophy. These features have been well-received by players so far, though the update’s added game progress percentage has divided users who believe that it could spoil a given title’s story.

Less than a week after the previous PlayStation 5 update, PlayStation version 23.01-07.01.00 is now available to download as of this morning. However, this latest patch is just over 1 GB in size, and the official patch note only mentions that it “improves system performance.” This vague description has commenters guessing that the new firmware update is merely fixing minor bugs and security issues brought on by the last patch, which is par for the course when it comes to system updates.

While this latest PlayStation 5 firmware update might not be anything particularly eventful, it comes at an interesting time for Sony’s gaming division. Recent rumors suggest that a new PlayStation 5 Pro console could already be in active development for release sometime next year. This comes on the heels of another report that Sony will release a revamped version of the standard PS5 with a removable disk drive this September – though it is worth noting that this interaction won’t perform any differently than the consoles that were released in 2020.

In the meantime, it looks like this latest PS5 software update will be business as usual, apparently tweaking a few minor issues to improve the console’s overall performance. While it might not be that glamorous in comparison to the added Discord support and other quality-of-life improvements that came before it, PlayStation 5 users can now download the version 23.01-07.01.00 patch at their leisure.

