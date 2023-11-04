Best MacBook deal: Grab the M1 MacBook Air on sale for $800 at … – Mashable

Save $200: As of Nov. 2, the M1 MacBook Air is down to $800 from its original price of $999.99 at Best Buy. That’s a discount of 20%.

With the holiday season around the corner, you may be looking to treat a special someone, or maybe even yourself with an Apple product. A MacBook can be a great laptop for fulfilling all your needs — from working to streaming and gaming. The 2022 M2 MacBook Air is a great bang for the buck, but at full price you may feel the strain on your wallet.

Which is why when we see a sale on this laptop, we tell everyone we know.

The M1 MacBook Air is currently priced at $800 at Best Buy, which is a good 20% discount on its MSRP. To put things in perspective, this was the lowest price ever offered on this same product during Amazon’s Prime Day deals last month.

This MacBook may seem similar on the surface to the other MacBook Air released in 2020. However, it has some key differences, notably its M1 chip that offers better performance than its Intel Core i7 processor counterpart. Additionally, the CPU is pumped up to 8 cores, which allows you to load more programs while also running them simultaneously. The battery life is up to 18 hours, which is great for carrying this device on the go. Furthermore, 256GB SSD is available for your storage needs, while two thunderbolt ports are available for connecting external devices in case the storage feels insufficient.

The M1 MacBook Air falls a bit short when compared to some of the M2’s features, such as increased brightness with a liquid retina display, an improved camera, as well as more memory options. But at a $400 cheaper value on Best Buy than its more formidable counterpart, it can be a great alternative.

