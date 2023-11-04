Nothing Phone 2 surfaces in benchmarks, but with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? – FoneArena

Fone Arena

Earlier this month, Nothing confirmed that it will introduce the Nothing Phone 2 smartphone in Summer. At the MWC 2023, Carl Pei confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, without revealing the exact model number. Qualcomm executive accidentally revealed that it will be Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.



Today, the Nothing Phone 2 with the model number Nothing A065 surfaced on Geekbench, but it shows the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 since it shows the prime core clock speed of 3GHz compared to 3.2GHz in the 8+ Gen 1.

Some reports say that the phone will use the lower binned version of the 8+ Gen 1 that is already being used in the latest POCO F5 Pro that will still use the 4nm process technology by TSMC, but won’t get a boost in the CPU clock speed.

It also reveals 12GB of RAM and Android 13 for the phone. Based on earlier rumours, the phone will get a FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and up to 256GB of storage, but the phone is also expected to come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models as well, similar to the Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (2) will be sold on Flipkart in India, similar to the Phone (1), and is expected to launch soon since it has already started teasing the phone.

