‘Truth Be Told’ Ends With Season 3 At Apple TV+ – Deadline

By Denise Petski

Senior Managing Editor

There will be no fourth season for Apple’s Truth Be Told. Star Octavia Spencer shared the news on Instagram, that the drama series will end with its third chapter, which concluded in March.

“Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation”😊, Spencer wrote. “I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season, and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

Added Matt Chernis, head of programming for Apple TV+: “It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of ‘Truth Be Told,’ a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, ” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the anthology, which told a different story each season, starred Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provided a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenged viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. The second season featured Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series, starring as Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend and media mogul.

Maisha Closson (Claws, How To Get Away with Murder) served as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3. Closson, Spellman and Spencer executive produced alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Signup for Breaking News Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Get our latest storiesin the feed of your favorite networks

We want to hear from you! Send us a tip using our annonymous form.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source