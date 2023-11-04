Polygon (MATIC) Set to Overtake Cardano (ADA) in Market Cap with COVO Launch on Uniswap – Coinpedia Fintech News

Sara is steadily working on cryptocurrency evaluations, news, and fluctuations in digital currency prices. She is guest author associated with many cryptocurrencies admin and contributes as an active guide to readers about recent updates on virtual currencies.

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and changing, with Altcoins prices fluctuating based on various factors. In recent months, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA), have been competing for market share and investor interest. Let’s examine the factors that could lead to Polygon overtaking Cardano in market cap.

The future of DeFi on Polygon looks bright, with many new projects and investors flocking to the network. The low fees and fast transaction times offered by Polygon make it an attractive alternative to Cardano (ADA). As more users and projects migrate to Polygon, the network will likely continue to grow and attract more attention from the broader cryptocurrency community.

COVO, the leading DeFi Token in the Polygon ecosystem, is rising. COVO is the utility tokens of Covo Finance, a decentralized exchange built on the Polygon network, which has surged by over 65% in the past weeks on Uniswap V3 (Polygon). Covo Finance offers DeFi traders, and investors fast and low-fee trading solutions with up to 50x leverage, making it a popular choice among those looking to maximize profits while minimizing risks. One of the significant advantages of Covo Finance is that stakers of COVO tokens are rewarded in three ways. Firstly, they receive 30% of all generated protocol fees, paid in MATIC and escrowed COVO (esCOVO) tokens, which can be either staked or vested. Rewards incentivize users to hold COVO tokens, which helps to increase the token’s value over time. The value of the COVO token is expected to continue to rise as Polygon attracts more users to its network, making it an excellent opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the growth of Polygon (MATIC) crypto.

Polygon and Cardano are third-generation blockchain platforms aiming to provide faster and more efficient transactions than their predecessors. While Cardano is a standalone blockchain, Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed to address the network’s scalability issues.

Both cryptocurrencies have seen significant growth in recent months, with Polygon currently ranking #8 in market cap and Cardano ranking #7. However, Cardano’s market cap is presently higher than Polygon’s, at $10.62 billion compared to $9.25 billion for Polygon crypto.

One of the critical factors that could lead to Polygon overtaking Cardano in market cap is increased adoption and usage of the Polygon network. Polygon has seen significant growth in recent months, with 227.25k addresses in profit and 320.99k addresses in the loss.

The on-chain transactions volume on the Polygon network has been volatile in the past week, with a 7-day high of $353.71 million on March 9th and a 7-day low of $39.24 million on March 5th. However, the 7-day average transaction volume has been relatively stable at 4.13k.

Additionally, the number of significant transactions exceeding $100,000 has been increasing, with a 7-day high of 313 transactions on March 10th, indicating that more large investors and institutions are interested in the Polygon network.

Another critical factor that could lead to Polygon overtaking Cardano in market cap is increased developer interest and innovation on the Polygon network. Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, which means that it is compatible with Ethereum smart contracts and can leverage the Ethereum developer ecosystem.

Polygon has also introduced several innovative features and initiatives, such as the Polygon Grants program, which provides funding to developers building on the Polygon network. Additionally, Polygon has recently launched the Polygon Studios initiative, which aims to support the development of gaming and NFT projects on the Polygon network.

Partnerships and integrations with other blockchain projects and platforms can also drive the growth of a cryptocurrency’s market cap. Polygon has formed partnerships and integrations with several high-profile projects, including Aave, Curve Finance, SushiSwap, and the recent deployment of Compound Finance V3 on Polygon mainnet.

Polygon (MATIC) has announced the beta launch of its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) mainnet, which will take place on March 27th after three and a half months of battle testing. The system uses zero-knowledge proofs to validate transaction data before bundling and confirming them on Ethereum, enabling significant transaction cost savings. Polygon is not the only team working on a zkEVM solution, with other scaling providers such as zkSync and Scroll also developing similar technology. The development of the zk-rollup scaling technology has been ongoing for the past three years. Security has been the highest priority, with the system having undergone a series of tests and audits.

Finally, market trends and sentiment can also play a role in the growth of a cryptocurrency’s market cap. The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile and can be affected by various factors, including regulatory changes, investor sentiment, and global economic conditions.

While Cardano has seen significant growth in recent months, it has also faced criticism and skepticism from some analysts and investors. On the other hand, Polygon crypto has been gaining traction and support from the cryptocurrency community, with some experts predicting that it could become a top-performing cryptocurrency in the coming months and overtake Cardano (ADA) in market cap.

