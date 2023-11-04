Bring back Windows 11's missing features with this awesome free app – PCWorld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

If you’re accustomed to longtime Windows creature comforts such as the “Never Combine” taskbar, upgrading to Windows 11 can be a big adjustment. Microsoft changed or eliminated a lot of those features in pursuit more modern, streamlined interface, and in doing so made it harder for some of us to get work done.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. With a free, open-source program called Explorer Patcher, you can bring back many older features of Windows without missing out on Windows 11’s benefits. It only takes a few minutes to set up, and is brimming with options that can improve your Windows 11 workflow.

Here’s how to get started:

Explorer Patcher is a free download on the developer’s GitHub page, though the actual download link is a bit buried.

To find it, scroll down to the “How To” section and click the link to “setup program.” Or, just use this direct download link. Once you’ve downloaded the EXE file, just double-click it to install.

Quick disclaimer: Microsoft has previously warned against using Explorer Patcher due to a bug that at one point prevented devices from starting up. While Explorer Patcher quickly resolved this issue, using any program that drastically modifies the core Windows interface carries some risk, especially if you don’t regularly back up your data.

Still on board? Let’s walk through all the things Explorer Patcher can do.

Right-click the taskbar after installing Explorer Patcher, and you’ll see a new “Properties” option that brings you to the app’s main menu.

Your first stop should be the “Taskbar” section. Set the Taskbar Style to “Windows 10,” and you’ll see all kinds of options for modifying it. A few options of note:

This section also has options for hiding the search and task view buttons, but these settings are also available in Windows 11 without any extra software.

As long as you’re tweaking the Windows 11 task bar, take a minute to visit the “System tray” section in Explorer Patcher. You’ll find some useful options here as well:

Note that you’ll need to click “Restart File Explorer” in Explorer Patcher’s menu to apply any settings that have an asterisk next to them. This will make the taskbar icons temporarily disappear and reappear, and will close any Explorer windows that are already open.

Explorer Patcher’s “File Explorer” section is another big attraction, allowing you to eliminate some of Windows 11’s more confounding design choices. Notable options in this menu:

While Explorer Patcher doesn’t offer the deep Start menu customization found in Start11, it does offer a few helpful options:

Explorer Patcher’s other tentpole feature is its ability to customize the multitasking menu. Just head to the “Window switcher” section, and you’ll see a single item with a handful of options in its drop-down menu:

Beyond the options above, Explorer Patcher has a handful of other toggles that are worth considering, which you’ll find in the appropriately-named “Other” tab:

Explorer Patcher is easy to remove, as you’ll find it inside Windows 11’s app list. Just head to Settings > Apps > Installed Apps, search for “Explorer Patcher,” then hit “…” and click the Uninstall button. Depending on which options you’ve enabled, you may need to restart your PC to complete the removal, otherwise you’ll merely see the taskbar disappear for a moment before reverting to its old self.

If you’re a veteran PC user struggling with Windows 11, however, chances are you won’t want to go back after giving Explorer Patcher a try.

Jared Newman has been helping folks make sense of technology for over a decade, writing for PCWorld, TechHive, and elsewhere. He also publishes two newsletters, Advisorator for straightforward tech advice and Cord Cutter Weekly for saving money on TV service.

