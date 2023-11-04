How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x800704CF in Windows 10 & 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Error 0x800704CF claims that you have no internet, but sometimes this error appears even if your connection is fine.

Many Microsoft Store users have reported they can’t use the app in both Windows 10 and 11 because of error 0x800704CF. Error 0x800704CF occurs when those users attempt to log into Microsoft Store. Its error message says, “You’ll need the internet for this… 0x800704CF.” This issue arises even when users are connected to the internet and can open web pages.

Thus, error 0x800704CF is seemingly a Microsoft Store connection issue that renders the app inoperative in Windows 11 and 10. If you're facing this issue this is how you can resolve error 0x800704CF.

Windows 11 and 10 have a handy collection of troubleshooters that can be a good starting point for fixing many issues. The Internet Connection and Network Adapters troubleshooters could be useful for resolving error 0x800704CF. You can access those troubleshooters via the Control Panel in Windows 11 and 10 as follows:

Windows Store App is also a troubleshooting tool that could be useful for addressing error 0x800704CF. That one might fix issues with the Microsoft Store app. So, consider running that troubleshooter as well if the others don't provide a fix.

Windows has two troubleshooting options for fixing Microsoft Store when it’s not working right. Those Repair and Reset options can resolve all kinds of app bugs and corruption errors. So, those options could feasibly resolve error 0x800704CF for some users. Check out our guide about how to reset apps in Windows for details about how to apply this resolution.

Changing DNS server settings is a resolution that’s worked for some users who’ve needed to fix error 0x800704CF. To apply this solution, change your PC’s DNS server to Google via the Control Panel. Our guide for how to change your DNS server includes step-by-step instructions for how to do that along with the required Google DNS addresses.

Another confirmed method for fixing error 0x800704CF is to run a command for removing the proxy server. Users who’ve confirmed this potential solution ran the Netsh.exe utility to disable proxy, which sets more direct internet access. This is how you can remove the proxy server with the Command Prompt:

Some users have been able to fix error 0x800704CF by disabling the Microsoft Network Connection setting, which is enabled by default. It’s ok to disable that component for your connection so long as you don’t need to access resources on a Microsoft network. You can disable the Client for Microsoft Network option as follows:

Error 0x800704CF can occur because of a network adapter driver issue. If your PC’s network driver is faulty, reinstalling it could be the potential solution for you. Try reinstalling your PC’s network adapter driver like this:

Reregistering the Microsoft Store app will reset it to a default configuration, which is the closest thing to reinstalling that app (it doesn’t have an option for uninstalling).

To apply this solution, open Command Prompt with admin rights, as outlined in steps one and two of resolution four in this guide. Then execute this command:

Another potential cause of error 0x800704CF is misconfigured network settings. To address such a potential cause, you can reset your PC’s network components to default settings. Doing so also reinstalls network adapters.

A network reset will erase saved connection details. So, make sure you’ve got your network password handy for re-establishing your connection. Our how to reset your network settings on Windows guide tells you how to apply this possible error 0x800704CF solution in Windows 11. Fortunately, the steps for Windows 10 are the same.

You might need to fix error 0x800704CF because of an issue with your current user account. Some Windows troubleshooting tools could feasibly resolve that user account glitch. However, setting up and migrating to a new user account is an alternative troubleshooting method that you can try.

To apply this solution, check out our post for resolving Windows issues by setting up a new user account. Create a new local user account as instructed in that article, and then log in to the new account to see if error 0x800704CF occurs there. If not, you can migrate your user files to the new account as covered in that guide.

Error 0x800704CF can be a taxing issue to resolve in Windows. It can seemingly arise because of networking, the Microsoft Store app, and Windows account issues, which makes troubleshooting that issue a bit of a slog. However, the troubleshooting methods outlined above will probably get error 0x800704CF sorted on most users’ PCs.

