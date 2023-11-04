Amazon Prime Day 2023 returns for 48 hours on July 11-12 – About Amazon

Lee este artículo en español.

Prime Day 2023 is in full swing! Get the latest deals, tips, and live updates here.

It’s official: Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day event will kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12.

Prime members can save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Plus, members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on products from the hottest brands. We’re also offering early deals you can shop now.

Keep reading for a list of tips to prepare for Prime Day, then make sure you’ve joined Prime or started a free trial to participate in this year’s event and get the most out of Amazon.

With the all-new Invite-only deals program, Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day’s best deals that are expected to sell out—including 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men’s Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Members who are selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All members have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon Shopping app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

With a Prime membership, you can rely on Amazon to make life easier with fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items and, as always, choose the delivery option that best suits your needs this Prime Day. Same-Day Delivery is currently available to customers in more than 90 U.S. metro areas. You can also select free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters, or choose a delivery day preference with Amazon Day.

Prime members can ask Alexa for deal notifications on products added to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later. To get started, just say, “Alexa, add [product name] to my cart,” and then ask Alexa to notify you about the deal when it’s live.

Let Alexa give you a gentle nudge when Prime Day begins. Prime members can be alerted at the start of the event by saying, “Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Day.”

Join Prime or start a free trial to participate in Prime Day and get the most out of Amazon.

