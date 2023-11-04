Bitcoin Price Prediction Is Bearish According to These Traders, But These Tokens Could Pump – Yahoo Finance

New York, NY –News Direct– Finance News

After a roaring start to the year, Bitcoin’s momentum has sputtered in the past few weeks.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap broke through the key $30,000 price level briefly in April before falling back below it. Since then, Bitcoin has moved sideways and even downward. It now sits at just over $27,000.

As Bitcoin struggles to resume its momentum, traders are also looking at upstart tokens that some analysts think could deliver 10x or even 100x returns.

AiDoge, a new meme coin with AI utility, has raised more than $8 million in a crypto presale in just a few weeks. yPredict, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, offers a 70% return for early investors.

Several prominent crypto traders have weighed in on Bitcoin’s future, and their predictions are mainly bearish.

Trader @CryptoCred, who uses support and resistance levels to predict price movements, sees Bitcoin’s failure to breakout above $30,000 as a very bearish signal. Below $27,000, the next support level for Bitcoin is just below $20,000. In a tweet, @CryptoCred predicted that’s where Bitcoin is likely to end up.

Another trader and analyst, @CryptoCapo_, has called an even more bearish low for Bitcoin. He has a price target of $12,000, calling Bitcoin’s recent bullish momentum the “biggest bull trap ever.” @CryptoCapo_ was one of a handful of traders to predict the crypto winter, so he’s no stranger to being bearish on BTC.

Trading firm QCP Capital has also weighed in on Bitcoin, but the firm’s bearish prediction is more complex. According to QCP, Bitcoin is in wave 4 of a 5-wave Elliott wave pattern.

That means that Bitcoin could potentially reach a high of $31,850 – a price level it has not yet touched – before retreating sharply. QCP suggests that in wave 5, Bitcoin could retest its lows from last summer around $16,000 to $17,000.

While the specific price targets of these predictions differ, they all have one overriding theme in common: if Bitcoin can’t break above $30,000 and move sharply upward from there, the token is likely to break down in spectacular fashion.

While many traders continue to watch Bitcoin, there are exciting developments happening in the altcoin market. Meme coins have been on a frenzied rise lately, and one of the most popular meme coins of all hasn’t even launched on exchanges yet.

AiDoge is based on the ultra-popular shiba inu meme and is leveraging generative AI to help users create new viral memes. AiDoge users just need to enter a text prompt describing the meme they want to create, and the AI algorithm will take care of the rest.

AiDoge has gained an enormous following so quickly because it promises to make meme creation easier than ever. First-time memesters can bring their idea to life in seconds using this platform.

Plus, AiDoge enables users to mint their memes as NFTs. This is a major advantage because it allows creators to verifiably claim ownership over memes that go viral.

The project is also introducing a meme-to-earn rewards system. Users can vote on their favorite memes generated using AiDoge. Top-rated creators earn $AI, the project’s native ERC-20 token. This encourages users to generate ever more clever and unique memes.

$AI plays a critical role in the AiDoge.com ecosystem. Users can stake it to earn daily credits, which they need to use the meme generation algorithm. AiDoge’s staking system encourages users to hold $AI for the long term and become prolific memesters.

$AI is available to buy on presale now. The AiDoge presale has raised more than $8 million since launch and is now more than 50% sold out.

So, investors have to hurry if they want to lock in the lowest price for $AI before it hits exchanges.

Visit AiDoge Presale

yPredict is another red-hot crypto token that’s leveraging AI to build an exciting new platform. The project describes itself as an all-in-one AI ecosystem for developers, traders, quants and analysts.

The innovation of yPredict lies in using AI to predict the price of crypto tokens in the short term. Quants and developers can build their own predictive models using yPredict’s technology. Then they can license those models to traders in the yPredict marketplace.

This approach has several advantages. Traders and analysts can pick and choose which models they want to use. Quants and developers can get paid for their work. The yPredict treasury grows with every subscription.

In addition to the predictive model marketplace, yPredict is developing a trading terminal that’s packed with AI analysis features. The platform can automatically identify chart patterns and add technical indicators to charts. It can also monitor social sentiment and alert traders to trending tokens.

At the heart of yPredict’s platform is the $YPRED token. This is used to pay for yPredict subscriptions as well as transactions in the yPredict model marketplace. Users can also stake $YPRED to share 10% of the revenue from every new yPredict subscription.

The project has attracted a lot of attention from traders, raising more than $1 million through its $YPRED presale.

During the current presale stage, $YPRED is priced at $0.07 – a 70% discount to the planned listing price of $0.12. So, early investors can lock in significant paper gains by joining the yPredict presale today.

Visit yPredict Presale

DISCLAIMER: This is not to be taken as investment advice. Crypto is a volatile asset, do your own research before investing and only invest money you can afford to lose. We may receive commission for clicking links in this article.

Finance News

Alex Brown

alex@financenews.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bitcoin-price-prediction-is-bearish-according-to-these-traders-but-these-tokens-could-pump-629100669

Influential investor Warren Buffett has been doling out investment advice since the beginning of his career. A staunch advocate of value investing in large-cap, well-managed equities, Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Investing in high-quality dividend stocks can help you generate substantial passive income, creating a sturdy cushion for retirement as well as side earnings. Companies categorized as dividend aristocrats have a

The world's third richest person is leaving Washington, home to a new state-wide levy on asset disposals after a legal challenge failed in court this year.

John Hussman, who recently warned the S&P 500 could plunge by over 60%, noted the Buffett Indicator is "above every extreme prior to late-2020."

I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

I have a million dollars and I want to put it to work for me. Where can I put it to make the most amount of passive income from it? Also, how can I minimize taxes on that to be able to keep more of that money? – Andrea While today's high-interest rate environment has […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $1 Million and Want It to Work for Me. How Do I Maximize Passive Income and Minimize Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

(Bloomberg) — Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller isn’t letting up in his verbal sparring with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, saying her department is defending itself with faulty arithmetic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces Move to Miami From SeattleSam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in Stunning FTX CrashIsrael’s Fight With Iran Proxies in Syria Poisons Russia TiesIceland’s Blue Lagoon on Alert for Magma Flows After EarthquakesBiggest Cross-Asset Rally This Year

Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.

Monthly dividend stocks let you experience the joy of getting paid 12 times a year.

Claire McCaskill, a Mobileye director, just bought nearly 28,000 shares of the autonomous-driving company.

The stock market is following a rare trend only seen four times since 1926, Ned Davis Research said.

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

It might not be long until résumé are a thing of the past because most bosses are favoring skills-based hiring and reporting big results.

The new headline 5.27% I bond rate only applies to new bonds. Your new rate for an existing I bond is likely much lower, and you may be better off cashing it out for a CD.

Nvidia, a giant in data centers and gaming, is supercharging investor interest in artificial intelligence. Is Nvidia stock a buy after regaining a key level, with earnings due later this month? Nvidia leads in artificial intelligence (AI) chips, but competition is rising.

Tesla stock soared on the potential for the company to be worth $4 trillion—a huge valuation it could only achieve years from now. Tesla stock closed up almost $13 a share, or 6.3%, at $218.51 Thursday, while the and rose 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One factor behind the gain is investor Ron Baron’s view of the electric-vehicle stock, expressed Wednesday and endorsed by CEO Elon Musk on Thursday.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. The defendant is "charged with a wide-ranging scheme to misappropriate billions of dollars of customer funds deposited with FTX and mislead investors and lenders to FTX and to Alameda Research," a release from the U.S. attorney's office at the Southern District of New York stated. The decision was handed down on Thursday, following a five-week trial that dug deep into how one of the biggest crypto exchanges and its sister trading company collapsed about a year ago.

If you cheat on your taxes, Republicans want your vote.

Among top artificial intelligence stocks to watch on the IBD Sector Leaders list, CrowdStrike is potentially actionable as CRWD stock bounces from support at a key level. Friday afternoon this AI stock was on track to close with a gain of more than 8% for the week. The Austin, Texas-based cybersecurity firm is focused on detecting and preventing cybersecurity threats for the cloud-computing era.

Social Security benefits are included in your adjusted gross income (AGI) if your total income, which consists in half of your Social Security benefits and other sources of income, exceeds a certain threshold. This can affect the taxation of those benefits and your eligibility for various tax credits and deductions, which in turn can impact […] The post Is Social Security Included in Your AGI? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Artificial intelligence is old news, higher interest rates have slashed the appeal of stocks, and Big Tech isn't always honest, Bill Smead says.

source