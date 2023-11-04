PS5 LeBron James Limited Edition Collection | PlayStation® – PlayStation

Explore PlayStation

Sign In

Free Standard Delivery on all orders. Conditions apply. Learn more.

PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card – Score a $100 statement credit. Learn more.

Play now, split in 4 interest-free payments with Klarna. Learn more.

The PlayStation Experience. Discover even more reasons to shop with us. Learn more.

Available exclusively at direct.playstation.com

DualSense™ Wireless Controller – LeBron James Limited Edition

Currently Unavailable

Coming Soon

Low stock

Currently Unavailable

PS5™ Console Covers – LeBron James Limited Edition

Currently Unavailable

Coming Soon

Low stock

Currently Unavailable

“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”



– LeBron James

EXCLUSIVE

PS Direct

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. All content, games titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Country: USA

Enter your date of birth below.

Please enter a valid date

You are not authorized at this time. To purchase with direct.playstation.com, you must be of legal age for your state.

Sorry you may not access this content

source