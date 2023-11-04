Home Latest News PS5 LeBron James Limited Edition Collection | PlayStation® – PlayStation

PS5 LeBron James Limited Edition Collection | PlayStation® – PlayStation

By
Aabha Sharma
-

Explore PlayStation
Sign In

Free Standard Delivery on all orders. Conditions apply. Learn more.
PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card – Score a $100 statement credit. Learn more.
Play now, split in 4 interest-free payments with Klarna. Learn more.
The PlayStation Experience. Discover even more reasons to shop with us. Learn more.
Available exclusively at direct.playstation.com
DualSense™ Wireless Controller – LeBron James Limited Edition
Currently Unavailable
Coming Soon
Low stock
Currently Unavailable
PS5™ Console Covers – LeBron James Limited Edition
Currently Unavailable
Coming Soon
Low stock
Currently Unavailable
“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.” 
 
– LeBron James
EXCLUSIVE

PS Direct

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. All content, games titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Country: USA
Enter your date of birth below.
Please enter a valid date
You are not authorized at this time. To purchase with direct.playstation.com, you must be of legal age for your state.
Sorry you may not access this content

source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR