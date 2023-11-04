PS5 LeBron James Limited Edition Collection | PlayStation® – PlayStation

Explore PlayStation
Sign In
Free Standard Delivery on all orders. Conditions apply. Learn more.
PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card – Score a $100 statement credit. Learn more.
Play now, split in 4 interest-free payments with Klarna. Learn more.
The PlayStation Experience. Discover even more reasons to shop with us. Learn more.
Available exclusively at direct.playstation.com
DualSense™ Wireless Controller – LeBron James Limited Edition
Currently Unavailable
Coming Soon
Low stock
Currently Unavailable
PS5™ Console Covers – LeBron James Limited Edition
Currently Unavailable
Coming Soon
Low stock
Currently Unavailable
“It’s still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail.”
– LeBron James
EXCLUSIVE
PS Direct
Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. All content, games titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Country: USA
Enter your date of birth below.
Please enter a valid date
You are not authorized at this time. To purchase with direct.playstation.com, you must be of legal age for your state.
Sorry you may not access this content