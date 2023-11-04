iPhone 15 Seemingly Spotted in Regulatory Database as Launch … – MacRumors

Apple’s iPhone 15 is believed to have been identified in India’s regulatory database, less than a month before the device is expected to be officially unveiled.



Last August, just a few weeks before the announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ model built for “other countries and regions.”

Now, MySmartPrice has spotted an Apple device with the model number A3094 in the BIS database. The ‌iPhone 14‌ has the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882. No Apple device with the model number A3094 currently exists and with iPhone model numbers roughly increasing with each successive generation, this is likely the ‌iPhone 15‌. If so, this would be the first time that the ‌iPhone 15‌ has been officially seen.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that production of the ‌iPhone 15‌ has started in India – the first time that a new ‌iPhone‌ model has started production outside china prior to the device’s announcement. It seems likely that the device filed in the BIS is the same model being mass produced in India.

New Apple devices being spotted in regulatory databases often indicates that launch is imminent. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to announce the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup at an event on Tuesday, September 12.

