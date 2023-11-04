Best deals on Apple AirPods: Get the lowest price of 2023 at Amazon – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose

Updated on: May 12, 2023

Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you’ve been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $200, their lowest price of the year. Just last week, these headphones were selling for $235, so this is a legitimately good deal. And the higher end Apple AirPods Max headphones are on sale for $450, a price drop of $30 over last week. As it turns out, this is the best time to buy Apple AirPods this year so far.

Apple AirPods make a great Mother’s Day gift — in many parts of the country, Amazon delivers Apple AirPods as quick as one day.

Top products in this article:

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple tech are at Walmart and Amazon right now. You can find great deals on the brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the trendy Apple AirPods Max headphones and other top AirPods earbuds right now at Walmart and Amazon.

Check out the brand new AirPods Pro 2, now on discount at Amazon, plus more deals on top-rated Apple earbud and headphone models.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You’ll save $30 on them when you buy at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $150 (reduced from $179)

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Want the trendiest headphones on the market? Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

