Time to ditch your Fire TV Stick? Two ultimate streaming rivals launch this week – Express

The Fire TV Stick might be one of the most popular streaming devices on the planet but it’s getting some new competition this week including a bigger and better device from Amazon. Yes, the Fire Stick makers have just launched a refreshed Cube set-top box which includes a swathe of upgrades and a much more powerful processor.
With its latest Fire TV Cube, Amazon is bringing hands-free Alexa voice controls to every set-top box in your home. Plug-in DVD players, games consoles, satellite telly boxes into the HDMI port on the Fire TV Cube and you’ll be able to control them using only your voice!
In fact, Amazon is boasting that the new Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) is now twice as powerful as its best Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This new chipset also enables the so-called Super Resolution Upscaling, which converts High Definition (HD) pictures into razor-sharp 4K Ultra HD for better detail, contrast and clarity.
Along with being faster, this streaming device also gets hands-free Alexa so you can control your TV just by using your voice. This feature even works when the Fire TV Cube is plugged into other devices such as soundbars and set-top boxes including Sky Q.
Another useful upgrade is access to speedy Wi-Fi 6E which should mean stutter-free streaming plus there’s more storage tucked inside for games and Amazon has added a USB port. As well as holiday slideshows, the USB socket can be used to plug in a webcam for video calls on the biggest screen in your home.
Just like some of Amazon’s Fire Sticks, the Fire TV Cube can stream in full 4K and there’s full support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
The 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube has just gone live on Amazon’s online store with prices with it costing £139.99. That is a lot more than the firm’s streaming sticks but it does pack more features inside. To make it a little more affordable, there is the option to buy it via 5 monthly instalments with Amazon not charging a fee or any interest for using this service.If you’re looking to move away from the Fire ecosystem then you might want to check out what is coming from Apple later this week.
The US technology firm’s latest Apple TV 4K is more powerful than anything it has released before with it including the speedy A15 Bionic processor.
This upgrade makes it around 50 percent faster than its predecessor with Apple boasting that animations will look snappier and things will feel more fluid when skipping through menus.
Gaming also gets a boost with graphics appearing smoother and more akin to a premium console.
Another bonus of that A15 chip is that it helps the Apple TV use nearly 30 percent less power than the previous generation – this should help owners save money and help minimise its impact on the environment.Along with that better performance, the Apple TV 4K 2022 gets HDR10+ support – as well as Dolby Vision – which will make movies and boxsets look pin-sharp and packed with detail.
Of course, just like most other streaming devices, this little box of tricks offers instant access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ along with Apple’s suite of software such as Fitness+, TV+ and the App Store.
Sound enticing? Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote now. It costs £149 and will arrive in stores from November 4.
