MrBeast responds to criticism of his latest 'charity' video – UNILAD

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 15:15 , 09 March 2023 GMT



| Last updated 15:24 , 09 March 2023 GMT

Featured Image Credit: MrBeast/YouTube

YouTube sensation MrBeast has responded to the people who have voiced some major issues with his self-declared ‘philanthropy’ work.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently took to a separate YouTube channel called ‘Beast Philanthropy’ to share with followers his latest video.

The Beast Philanthropy channel currently holds over 12 million followers – a mere fraction compared to MrBeast’s official YouTube channel which boats a staggering 137 million followers.

The 24-year-old has also has long-since overtaken PewDiePie to become the most followed YouTube content creator of all time.

The video in question, titled ‘Giving 20,000 Shoes To Kids In Africa’, has unfortunately sparked mass criticism online.

MrBeast is best known for pioneering an entire genre of YouTube videos that revolve around elaborate ‘philanthropy’ videos in which he films himself giving back to marginalised groups of society.

Such video titles include the likes of ‘We Built Wells in Africa!’, which wracked up 26 million views, and ‘1,000 Blind People See For The First Time’, which amassed a whopping 120 million views.

With a channel that has been watched by almost 10 percent of the entire world – it’s clear that MrBeast has some very loyal fans.

However, not everyone is a fan of his videos especially those calling out the young entrepreneur for his series of ‘philanthropic’ videos.

Such critics have claimed that his philanthropy work isn’t actually charity.

MrBeast’s most recent video, uploaded yesterday (8 March), was titled ‘Giving 20,000 Shoes To Kids In Africa’ and in less than 24 hours has already garnered over 1.5 million views.

The video also currently holds the fifth spot for trending videos on YouTube.

One Twitter user responded to MrBeast’s tweet promoting his latest video, writing: “People praising things like this like ‘good guy Mr Beast’ ignore the reality that he makes a profit from these types of videos,” before going on to say: “This isn’t really charity.”

In a follow-up thread, the Twitter user added: “I’m not saying he’s a bad guy, it’s good things he’s doing… but using charity for clout doesn’t really make it out of the goodness of his heart.”

The criticism has since sent the internet into a complete frenzy with the tweet totally dividing opinion on Twitter.

And things only heated up more when MrBeast himself got involved and posted a statement directly replying to the critic’s condemning tweets.

“No hate, you prob just haven’t seen this channel,” the YouTuber began, adding: “But it actually is a charity, and I obviously don’t profit from it.”

MrBeast continued to reveal that ‘100 percent of all revenue’ from Beast Philanthropy goes towards ‘running my food banks and helping ease human suffering’.

He added that he’s ‘put in millions into Beast Philanthropy’ all in a hopes to ‘make content around helping people to generate more money to help more people’.

The Twitter user who called out MrBeast’s video has since shared more of his thoughts to the platform.

“‘Philanthropy content’ is just gross,” they claimed, “If you wanna do charity, great, but do it privately and use your regular content to subsidise it.”

They continued: “Trying to make yourself look like a hero because of it just makes the whole thing insincere. If it was really out of the goodness of your heart, you wouldn’t be turning it into content.

“And I simply don’t believe that you don’t profit from videos that get 100 million views. Don’t take people for fools.”

MrBeast has since issued another statement defending the separate YouTube channel.

He wrote: “Just a reminder for those of you that don’t normally watch this channel, Beast Philanthropy is a charity we run and all the revenue from these videos goes towards running our food pantries and helping people around the world.”

“Our charity owns this channel,” the YouTuber continued. “I thought it’d be fun to use my fame to create a loop of helping.

“Film good deed, inspire millions of kids to do good, use revenue from good deed to do next good deed.”

UNILAD has reached out to MrBeast’s team for comment.

Topics: Celebrity, Charity, Twitter, YouTube, Viral

source