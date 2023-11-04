All the new movies and TV shows streaming in January 2023 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane
As we head into a new year, many streaming companies are giving you a chance to catch up on some of the best movies of 2022, while others are offering a plethora of new shows and movies for January 2023. Recent theatrical releases coming to streaming platforms include a trio of comedies: Horror-influenced “The Menu” (HBO Max), church satire “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Prime Video), and Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video).
In terms of new releases, highlights include Netflix’s 1800s mystery movie “The Pale Blue Eye,” HBO Max’s dystopian series “The Last of Us,” and Mindy Kaling starring in an animated “Scooby-Doo” series aimed at adults in “Velma.”
Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in January 2023.
January 1
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ’Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
How I Became a Gangster – Netflix Film
The Kings of the World – Netflix Film
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – Netflix Documentary
January 6
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld – Netflix Documentary
The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix Film
January 10
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Netflix Documentary
January 11
Noise – Netflix Film
January 13
Dog Gone – Netflix Film
Suzan & Freek – Netflix Documentary
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Khallat+ – Netflix Film
The Pez Outlaw
January 20
Mission Majnu – Netflix Film
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik – Netflix Film
January 25
Begin Again
January 27
You People – Netflix Film
January 31
Pamela, a love story – Netflix Documentary
January 1
Kaleidoscope – Netflix Series
Lady Voyeur – Netflix Series
The Way of the Househusband, season two – Netflix Anime
New Amsterdam, season one
Old Enough!, season two
Survivor, season 18
January 4
The Lying Life of Adults – Netflix Series
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy – Netflix Series
Ginny & Georgia, season two – Netflix Series
Woman of the Dead – Netflix Series
January 6
Love Island USA, season two
Pressure Cooker – Netflix Series
The Ultimatum: France, season one, part two – Netflix Series
The Walking Dead, season 11
January 9
VINLAND SAGA, season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – Netflix Comedy
January 11
Sexify, season two – Netflix Series
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, season two – Netflix Family
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – Netflix Series
Vikings: Valhalla, season two – Netflix Series
January 13
Break Point – Netflix Documentary
Sky Rojo, season three – Netflix Series
Trial by Fire – Netflix Series
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Netflix Anime
That ’90s Show – Netflix Series
Women at War – Netflix Series
January 20
Bake Squad, season two – Netflix Series
Bling Empire: New York – Netflix Series
Fauda, season four – Netflix Series
The Real World, season 28
Represent – Netflix Series
Şahmaran – Netflix Series
Shanty Town – Netflix Series
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes – Netflix Series
January 26
Daniel Spellbound, season two – Netflix Family
Record of Ragnarok, season two, episodes 1-10 – Netflix Anime
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg, season two – Netflix Series
Lockwood & Co. – Netflix Series
The Snow Girl – Netflix Series
January 30
Princess Power – Netflix Family
January 31
Cunk On Earth – Netflix Series
January 1
20 Feet From Stardom
American Hustle
American Ultra
At Middleton
Back to School
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Butterfly
Captain Phillips
Catch a Fire
Child’s Play
Cold Pursuit
Cops and Robbersons
Coup de torchon
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles
Cruising
Death Warrant
Dim Sum Funeral
Dom Hemingway
Every Secret Thing
Extortion
Fool’s Gold
Flashpoint
From Here to Eternity
Gemini
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Hereditary
Hoodlum
Insidious: Chapter 2
Jennifer Eight
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jumping the Broom
Jury Duty
Kill The Irishman
Kusama: Infinity
Law Abiding Citizen
Lawrence of Arabia
Line of Duty
Marley & Me
Matilda
Nine
Oasis: Supersonic
Our Idiot Brother
Piranha 3D
Piranha 3DD
Planet 51
Precious Cargo
Quartet
Regression
Rememory
Sarah’s Key
Skate Kitchen
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Support the Girls
Teen Wolf, 1985
Teen Wolf Too
The Artist
The Book of Life
The Brink
The Cabin in the Woods
The Company Men
The Cookout
The Crying Game
The Guilty
The Haunting
The Homesman
The Hunter
The Iron Lady
The Last Face
The Lobster
The Master
The Perfect Score
The Promise
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
The Unborn
The Whole Ten Yards
This Boy’s Life
This One’s For The Ladies
Urge
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Vendetta
When We Were Kings
White Chicks
Wild Rose
Woman at War
Zero Dark Thirty
January 3
The Menu
January 6
The Nun
January 10
Horrible Bosses 2
January 12
Blended
January 13
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original premiere
I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original premiere
January 17
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
January 6
DC’s Stargirl, season 3
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, season 2
January 8
We Baby Bears, season 1F
January 11
In with the Old, season 3
January 12
The Climb, Max Original series premiere
Velma, Max Original series premiere
January 15
The Last of Us, series premiere
January 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, season 1E
January 20
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 2 premiere
Real Time with Bill Maher, season 21 premiere
The Cabin Chronicles, season 3
January 23
YOLO: Silver Destiny, season 2
January 1
3 Idiotas
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
A League of Their Own
A Troll in Central Park
Barbarians
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Breakfast Club
The Company You Keep
Couples Retreat
Dante’s Peak
Empire Records
Gamer
Heat
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
The Internship
Irrational Man
The King of Comedy
Kingdom Come
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
One Fine Day
Pearl Harbor
Predestination
The Prestige
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Prometheus
The Proposal
Real Steel
S.W.A.T.
Snatch
Someone Like You
Take Shelter
This Christmas
The Triplets of Belleville
Truth
Zack And Miri Make a Porno
Zeros and Ones
Zombieland
January 3
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia
January 6
Bromates
January 7
House of Darkness
January 8
True Things
January 12
Riotsville, USA
January 13
The Drop (Hulu Original)
January 15
A Kind of Murder
Paris, 13th District
January 20
One Way
January 21
Dig
January 22
Happening
The Tax Collector
January 27
The Deer King
Maneater
January 31
Love, Gilda
Baggage Claim
Voyagers
January 1
The Amazing Race, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)
America’s Next Top Model, complete seasons 15-16 (CBS)
Are You The One?, complete season 8 (MTV)
Beverly Hills 90210, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Black Ink Crew, complete seasons 1-2 (VH1)
The Challenge, complete seasons 20 (MTV)
CSI: Miami, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation, complete season 3 (MTV)
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, complete seasons 6-7 (VH1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race, complete season 2 (VH1)
Survivor, complete seasons 40-41 (CBS)
Undercover Boss, complete season 6 (CBS)
January 3
Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)
January 4
Will Trent, series premiere (ABC)
Bachelor in Paradise, complete seasons 4-5
The Bachelorette, complete season 11
January 5
Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, series premiere (Fox)
January 7
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)
January 9
Koala Man, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Alert, series premiere (Fox)
January 11
Port Protection Alaska, season 6 premiere (National Geographic)
January 12
How I Caught My Killer, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Name That Tune, season 3 premiere (Fox)
January 15
Cooks vs. Cons, complete seasons 2-4 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen, complete seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)
Deadly Women, complete season 14 (ID)
Murder Comes to Town, complete seasons 4-5 (ID)
January 18
9-1-1: Lone Star, season 4 premiere (Fox)
January 19
Web of Death, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling, special premiere (National Geographic)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)
January 23
Accused, series premiere (Fox)
January 24
How I Met Your Father, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
The Bachelor, season 27 premiere (ABC)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 2A (Disney XD)
January 25
Extraordinary, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
January 26
The 1619 Project, two-episode series premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
Killing County, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics, special premiere
January 31
The Watchful Eye, series premiere (Freeform)
January 6
Strangest Bird Alive
January 20
Ocean’s Breath
Sharkatraz
January 27
American Blackout
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
T. Rex Autopsy
January 4
The Boonies, season one
Locked Up Abroad, season 12
Lost Treasures of Egypt, season four
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, season two
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, season one
Underworld, Inc., seasons 1-2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, two-episode season-two premiere
January 11
Airport Security, seasons 4-8
Best in Bridal, season one
Bride & Prejudice, season one
Celebrity Ghost Stories, seasons five and six
Evil Genius, season one
My Ghost Story, season one
SuperKitties, season one
Chasing Waves
Gina Yei
January 18
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts), season three
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse, season two
Me & Mickey (Shorts), season one
Night Stalkers, season one
Secret Life of Predators, season one
King Shakir Recycle, premiere
January 25
Bloody Tales of Europe, season one
Dino Ranch, season two
Hacking the System, season one
Riding Britain’s Railways, season one
Mila in the Multiverse, premiere
January 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah And The Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mision: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
Jurassic World Dominion
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Snitch
January 15
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 21
Hercules
January 27
The King’s Speech
Shotgun Wedding
January 31
Orphan: First Kill
January 1
Dharma & Greg, seasons 1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High, seasons 1-3
Welcome to Flatch
January 3
Endeavour, season 8
January 6
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
January 13
Hunters, season 2
The Test, season 2
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show, seasons 1-6
January 20
The Legend of Vox Machina
January 31
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
