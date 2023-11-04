All the new movies and TV shows streaming in January 2023 – Boston.com

By Kevin Slane

As we head into a new year, many streaming companies are giving you a chance to catch up on some of the best movies of 2022, while others are offering a plethora of new shows and movies for January 2023. Recent theatrical releases coming to streaming platforms include a trio of comedies: Horror-influenced “The Menu” (HBO Max), church satire “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Prime Video), and Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video).

In terms of new releases, highlights include Netflix’s 1800s mystery movie “The Pale Blue Eye,” HBO Max’s dystopian series “The Last of Us,” and Mindy Kaling starring in an animated “Scooby-Doo” series aimed at adults in “Velma.”

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus in January 2023.

January 1

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ’Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster – Netflix Film

The Kings of the World – Netflix Film

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – Netflix Documentary

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld – Netflix Documentary

The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix Film

January 10

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Netflix Documentary

January 11

Noise – Netflix Film

January 13

Dog Gone – Netflix Film

Suzan & Freek – Netflix Documentary

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Khallat+ – Netflix Film

The Pez Outlaw

January 20

Mission Majnu – Netflix Film

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik – Netflix Film

January 25

Begin Again

January 27

You People – Netflix Film

January 31

Pamela, a love story – Netflix Documentary

January 1

Kaleidoscope – Netflix Series

Lady Voyeur – Netflix Series

The Way of the Househusband, season two – Netflix Anime

New Amsterdam, season one

Old Enough!, season two

Survivor, season 18

January 4

The Lying Life of Adults – Netflix Series

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy – Netflix Series

Ginny & Georgia, season two – Netflix Series

Woman of the Dead – Netflix Series

January 6

Love Island USA, season two

Pressure Cooker – Netflix Series

The Ultimatum: France, season one, part two – Netflix Series

The Walking Dead, season 11

January 9

VINLAND SAGA, season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger – Netflix Comedy

January 11

Sexify, season two – Netflix Series

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, season two – Netflix Family

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – Netflix Series

Vikings: Valhalla, season two – Netflix Series

January 13

Break Point – Netflix Documentary

Sky Rojo, season three – Netflix Series

Trial by Fire – Netflix Series

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Netflix Anime

That ’90s Show – Netflix Series

Women at War – Netflix Series

January 20

Bake Squad, season two – Netflix Series

Bling Empire: New York – Netflix Series

Fauda, season four – Netflix Series

The Real World, season 28

Represent – Netflix Series

Şahmaran – Netflix Series

Shanty Town – Netflix Series

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes – Netflix Series

January 26

Daniel Spellbound, season two – Netflix Family

Record of Ragnarok, season two, episodes 1-10 – Netflix Anime

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg, season two – Netflix Series

Lockwood & Co. – Netflix Series

The Snow Girl – Netflix Series

January 30

Princess Power – Netflix Family

January 31

Cunk On Earth – Netflix Series

January 1

20 Feet From Stardom

American Hustle

American Ultra

At Middleton

Back to School

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Butterfly

Captain Phillips

Catch a Fire

Child’s Play

Cold Pursuit

Cops and Robbersons

Coup de torchon

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles

Cruising

Death Warrant

Dim Sum Funeral

Dom Hemingway

Every Secret Thing

Extortion

Fool’s Gold

Flashpoint

From Here to Eternity

Gemini

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Hereditary

Hoodlum

Insidious: Chapter 2

Jennifer Eight

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jumping the Broom

Jury Duty

Kill The Irishman

Kusama: Infinity

Law Abiding Citizen

Lawrence of Arabia

Line of Duty

Marley & Me

Matilda

Nine

Oasis: Supersonic

Our Idiot Brother

Piranha 3D

Piranha 3DD

Planet 51

Precious Cargo

Quartet

Regression

Rememory

Sarah’s Key

Skate Kitchen

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Support the Girls

Teen Wolf, 1985

Teen Wolf Too

The Artist

The Book of Life

The Brink

The Cabin in the Woods

The Company Men

The Cookout

The Crying Game

The Guilty

The Haunting

The Homesman

The Hunter

The Iron Lady

The Last Face

The Lobster

The Master

The Perfect Score

The Promise

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

The Unborn

The Whole Ten Yards

This Boy’s Life

This One’s For The Ladies

Urge

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Vendetta

When We Were Kings

White Chicks

Wild Rose

Woman at War

Zero Dark Thirty

January 3

The Menu

January 6

The Nun

January 10

Horrible Bosses 2

January 12

Blended

January 13

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original premiere

January 17

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

January 6

DC’s Stargirl, season 3

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, season 2

January 8

We Baby Bears, season 1F

January 11

In with the Old, season 3

January 12

The Climb, Max Original series premiere

Velma, Max Original series premiere

January 15

The Last of Us, series premiere

January 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, season 1E

January 20

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 2 premiere

Real Time with Bill Maher, season 21 premiere

The Cabin Chronicles, season 3

January 23

YOLO: Silver Destiny, season 2

January 1

3 Idiotas

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

A League of Their Own

A Troll in Central Park

Barbarians

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Breakfast Club

The Company You Keep

Couples Retreat

Dante’s Peak

Empire Records

Gamer

Heat

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

The Internship

Irrational Man

The King of Comedy

Kingdom Come

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Manhattan

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

One Fine Day

Pearl Harbor

Predestination

The Prestige

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Prometheus

The Proposal

Real Steel

S.W.A.T.

Snatch

Someone Like You

Take Shelter

This Christmas

The Triplets of Belleville

Truth

Zack And Miri Make a Porno

Zeros and Ones

Zombieland

January 3

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia

January 6

﻿Bromates

January 7

House of Darkness

January 8

True Things

January 12

Riotsville, USA

January 13

The Drop (Hulu Original)

January 15

A Kind of Murder

Paris, 13th District

January 20

One Way

January 21

Dig

January 22

Happening

The Tax Collector

January 27

The Deer King

Maneater

January 31

Love, Gilda

Baggage Claim

Voyagers

January 1

The Amazing Race, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)

America’s Next Top Model, complete seasons 15-16 (CBS)

Are You The One?, complete season 8 (MTV)

Beverly Hills 90210, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Black Ink Crew, complete seasons 1-2 (VH1)

The Challenge, complete seasons 20 (MTV)

CSI: Miami, complete seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, complete season 3 (MTV)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, complete seasons 6-7 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, complete season 2 (VH1)

Survivor, complete seasons 40-41 (CBS)

Undercover Boss, complete season 6 (CBS)

January 3

Fantasy Island, season 2 premiere (Fox)

January 4

Will Trent, series premiere (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise, complete seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette, complete season 11

January 5

Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, series premiere (Fox)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)

January 9

Koala Man, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Alert, series premiere (Fox)

January 11

Port Protection Alaska, season 6 premiere (National Geographic)

January 12

How I Caught My Killer, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Name That Tune, season 3 premiere (Fox)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons, complete seasons 2-4 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen, complete seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)

Deadly Women, complete season 14 (ID)

Murder Comes to Town, complete seasons 4-5 (ID)

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star, season 4 premiere (Fox)

January 19

Web of Death, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling, special premiere (National Geographic)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, season 3 premiere (National Geographic)

January 23

Accused, series premiere (Fox)

January 24

How I Met Your Father, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor, season 27 premiere (ABC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 2A (Disney XD)

January 25

Extraordinary, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

January 26

The 1619 Project, two-episode series premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Killing County, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics, special premiere

January 31

The Watchful Eye, series premiere (Freeform)

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

January 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

January 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

January 4

The Boonies, season one

Locked Up Abroad, season 12

Lost Treasures of Egypt, season four

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, season two

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, season one

Underworld, Inc., seasons 1-2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, two-episode season-two premiere

January 11

Airport Security, seasons 4-8

Best in Bridal, season one

Bride & Prejudice, season one

Celebrity Ghost Stories, seasons five and six

Evil Genius, season one

My Ghost Story, season one

SuperKitties, season one

Chasing Waves

Gina Yei

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts), season three

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse, season two

Me & Mickey (Shorts), season one

Night Stalkers, season one

Secret Life of Predators, season one

King Shakir Recycle, premiere

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe, season one

Dino Ranch, season two

Hacking the System, season one

Riding Britain’s Railways, season one

Mila in the Multiverse, premiere

January 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah And The Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mision: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

January 3

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

January 6

Jurassic World Dominion

January 8

The Winter Palace

January 10

Snitch

January 15

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

January 17

Vengeance

January 21

Hercules

January 27

The King’s Speech

Shotgun Wedding

January 31

Orphan: First Kill

January 1

Dharma & Greg, seasons 1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O’Clock High, seasons 1-3

Welcome to Flatch

January 3

Endeavour, season 8

January 6

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

January 13

Hunters, season 2

The Test, season 2

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show, seasons 1-6

January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina

January 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

