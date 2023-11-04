How to download Free Fire Advance Server in India (2022) – Sportskeeda

Free Fire updates are eagerly awaited since they provide a plethora of new and exciting features alongside other in-game content. Ahead of their official launch, Advance Servers will be made available by developers to test out the upcoming additions.

The server for the OB33 update recently ended, giving users detailed insight into features like a new character, pet, and game mode. Following its closure, many new players have become perplexed about how they can download the Advance Server next time and get the opportunity to check out the features.

The download process for the Free Fire Advance Server is relatively straightforward:

Step 1: First, users should start by visiting the Advance Server website using a web browser.

Step 2: There will be two different sign-in options presented to them, and they must sign-up through the platform they used during the registration procedure.

Step 3: The ‘Download APK’ option will appear after that, allowing players to download the APK file to their devices.

Before downloading the test server, users must ensure that their device has enough storage space.

Step 4: Users can now install the APK, after which they can enjoy the Advance Server.

Free Fire Advance Servers are a separate client, and no progress from it is carried over to the normal game. The server generally runs for a week. For example, the most recent one lasted between 10 March and 17 March.

Additionally, not everyone is granted access to it, and only those who possess the Activation Code are eligible. The developers issue the relevant code to a given number of individuals upon completing the registration process.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Tired of unauthentic redeem codes?

Subscribe to latest Free Fire working redeem codes here!

Be the first one to comment on this story

source