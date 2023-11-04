Sony Releases New PS5 Console Update for April 2023 – GameRant

Sony delivers system update 23.01-07.20.00 for the PlayStation 5 which provides some general improvements to the next-gen platform.

Sony has delivered the latest system update for the PlayStation 5, bringing the console up to version 23.01-07.20.00. This is a routine update with no specific focus, at least that has been publicly acknowledged by Sony, but it should result in some interesting improvements to the PS5 experience. Now having been available for over two and a half years, the PlayStation 5 continues to see regular updates improving the console experience.

The last major update for the PlayStation 5 was version 23.01-07.00.00, delivered in early March. That update added several new features to the PS5, including the full implementation of Discord voice chat, voice commands for saving video clips, transferring data between PS5s, and 1440p improvements. Since then, updates have focused on small fixes for issues in the 23.01-07.00.00 update, including a fix for Discord that was causing disconnects and display issues within the PS5 Game Library.

The latest update for PS5 is not focused on the previous patch, however. It's a step forward for the console overall, though it focuses more on general improvements rather than anything specific. Version 23.01-07.20.00 of the PS5's system software makes three improvements. The first, is that Sony has "improved system software performance and stability," which should mean that there the PS5's operating system will perform more smoothly and will crash or have errors more rarely. PS5 users may never notice this change, but that will hopefully mean it's working.

The two other changes in version 23.01-07.20.00 focus on different subjects. The second change is that Sony has "improved the messages and usability on some screens," though which screens and which messages aren't made clear. The tweaks are likely so small that users won't notice them. Lastly, the third change in the latest PS5 system update upgrades the DualSense Edge wireless controller for "improved stability." It's unclear what specific changes were made, though the DualSense Edge notably has had some compatibility issues when used for PC gaming in the past.

While the new PS5 system update may not be anything substantial, it's still excellent to see Sony continuing to roll out these improvements regularly. The larger updates are more exciting since they add new PS5 functionality, but it's the regular PS5 updates that polish the console experience and make it a better place to game. Today's PS5 is better than yesterday's.

It's unclear when the next major system update for the PS5 will be delivered, or what features it may include. Big updates are likely to become more irregular now that the PS5 is several years old. Plus, there's the possibility of a PlayStation 5 Pro console being released before long that would become Sony's new focus. Expect to hear more about future PS5 updates later this year.

