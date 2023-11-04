Google's Chatbot Bard Released: Exploring the Latest AI News – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Buffett’s Cash Hits Record $157 Billion Amid Scarce Deals

London Towers and AI Powers: Your Saturday UK Briefing

Charting the Global Economy: Fed, BOE Leave Rates Unchanged

Putin Confronts Financial ‘Waterloo’ Risk to Choke Off Inflation

Egypt Cut Deeper Into Junk With Fitch’s Second Downgrade of 2023

Expedia Leads Online Travel Stocks Higher, Lifts Holiday Hopes

Why 6% Commissions on US Home Sales Are on Trial

Italy Eyes Progress on Telecom Italia €23 Billion Grid Sale

Byju’s Reveals $271 Million Loss Amid Deepening Debt Dispute

Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery for Martial Arts Knee Injury

Dall-E 3 Is So Good It’s Stoking an Artist Revolt Against AI Scraping

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Republican Defense Hawks Have Had It With Party Populists

Gunmen Free Ex-Dictator From Prison in Bauxite-Rich Guinea

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles' Venice Beach neighborhood inspires activism and art

British Magician David Berglas Dies Aged 97

Yale Rape Case Will Change How the Accused Are Treated

Useless Decongestants Are Just the Tip of the Iceberg

The Global Auto Industry Is Driving in Opposite Directions

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Gay Games Open in Hong Kong, Despite Lawmakers’ Opposition

Russell Brand Sued by Extra Who Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on US Movie Set

These Electric Vehicle Chargers Will Come to You

The EV Revolution Isn’t Only Arriving on Four Wheels

The City of London’s Skyline to Be Transformed in Just Six Years

Denver Migrant Shelters Swell As Cities Plead for More Federal Aid

NYC’s $16.1 Billion Tunnel to NJ Kicks Off Construction After Decades of Delays

Sam Bankman-Fried Is Guilty. What Does That Mean for Him and Crypto?

Swift SBF Conviction Vindicates Prosecution ‘Need for Speed’

SBF Tops a Long List of Crypto Hot Shots Facing Legal Reckoning

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, California.

To close out your week, we’re offering up something a little different: a recap of the biggest news in artificial intelligence from the past week. But first…

We have an event you won’t want to miss: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Halle Berry have joined the lineup of the Bloomberg Technology Summit on June 22. Register to attend in San Francisco or virtually.

