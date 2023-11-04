Copilot in Windows & Other AI-Powered Features – Microsoft

Kickstart your Windows 11 experience. Along with other AI-powered features, Copilot in Windows can enhance your creativity and productivity.Copilot in Windows is available only on Windows 11.1 Check your upgrade eligibility or shop for a Windows 11 PC.

New for Windows 11, Copilot in Windows is an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps you get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand.

Copilot in Windows helps you stay focused while it performs the tasks you need to get done. From adjusting your PC’s settings to organizing your windows with Snap Assist, Copilot saves you time and helps you be more efficient.

Start your next creative project with ideas and information that spark your ingenuity. Copilot in Windows gets you relevant answers fast, lets you ask follow-up questions, and can generate images from your ideas.

Set it aside when you don’t need its help, or launch it with a keystroke to use its state-of-the-art tools. Copilot also offers assistance while you work online and in your Windows apps.

These easy-to-use tools are just some of the AI-powered features integrated into Windows 11 to make your everyday easier.

Paint now comes with new tools to help you edit photos like a pro and create art like a visionary.

Crop, erase, and adjust colors and lighting—the Photos app can help you get your pictures just right.

AI in Snipping Tool makes editing easy, allowing you to copy and redact text from a screenshot image.

In Clipchamp, AI gives you a headstart when editing footage to help you publish your masterpiece faster.2

Smart App Control uses AI to predict which apps are safe to download and run on Windows 11.3

Windows 11 has AI-powered tools that can help you figure things out and find stuff fast. Shop for a Windows 11 PC, or check to see if your PC is eligible for an upgrade.

Bing Chat puts the power of AI into your online search. From travel planning and community organizing, comparison shopping, to anything you search for on your Windows 11 PC.4

Copilot in Windows is an artificial intelligence assistant that’s integrated in Windows 11 to enhance productivity and creativity. Copilot works together with Bing Chat and ChatGPT plugins to keep you focused and in your flow, without the need to switch back and forth between apps. With the assistance of Copilot, you can get real answers, inspiration, and solutions for your questions, projects, and to-do-list.1

Copilot in Windows is available now as a preview and more features will continue to roll out.

There is no additional cost to use Copilot in Windows 11.

Copilot in Windows provides answers to queries and helps you take action within Windows 11, like changing a setting, summarizing a query, or opening a relevant app. Find Copilot in Windows 11 on the taskbar, or select Win + C for quick access. Copilot in Windows 11 can be docked in a side pane so that it stays persistent next to any of your apps, always there to provide assistance no matter what you’re doing—getting inspired, planning, communicating, or creating.

You can use AI-powered features such as Bing Chat, Copilot in Windows, and Paint5 to generate digital art right from your computer. Provide Copilot details of colors, artistic styles, and other sensory details you would like included in your art. Give this AI-powered assistant more details to curate your piece of art the way you envision.

Copilot in Windows goes beyond words: You can copy, drag and drop, or upload images to chat and find more information about the images. You can also use voice input6 or take actions such as:

“Change to dark mode”

“Turn on do not disturb”

“Take a screenshot”

“Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge)

“Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon”

“Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads”

Windows 11 is packed with AI-powered tools and features to help elevate your experience. Easily make use of the Snipping Tool, voice access, and smart recommendations in File Explorer and the Start menu. Use AI to improve your creativity with Clipchamp, Paint, or the Photos app.

Copilot in Windows is available in the latest version of Windows 11 (Windows 11 2023 Update). You can also opt in to get the latest updates as soon as they’re available through Windows Update in Settings (Settings > Windows Update) by selecting “Get the latest updates as soon as they are available” and setting the toggle to On. Copilot will not be available to all users at the same time, as features roll out gradually.1

Find more information about Copilot in Windows and other AI-powered features in Windows 11, and get connected to stay informed.

Learn more about Copilot in Windows and how to use it in Windows 11. See how features work, find keyboard shortcuts, and get support when you need it.

Get answers to common questions, tutorials, and support resources to help you get the most out of Microsoft AI-powered tools and features.

