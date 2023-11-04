Crypto.com delists USDT for Canadian users following OSC ban – Cointelegraph

Registered cryptocurrency exchanges in Ontario, Canada, cannot list USDT due to regulatory prohibition.

According to user reports circulating on social media on Jan. 10, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com plans to delist Tether (USDT) for Canadian users, effective Jan 31. The exchange has told itcustomers that if they do not withdraw or convert their USDT assets by the deadline, then their Tether will be automatically converted into USD Coin (USDC). It wrote:

In August, Crypto.com announced that the Ontario Securities Commission had accepted the firm’s pre-registration undertaking for operations in Canada. As part of regulatory requirements, cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the Canadian province of Ontario are prohibited from listing digital assets banned by the OSC, which includes USDT. Similarly, Coinsquare, a cryptocurrency exchange regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), currently does not list USDT as one of its available trading assets.

In issuing its decision, the OSC never explained the rationale behind its Tether ban. However, a document unsealed on Feb 17, 2021, stated that “the only U.S. dollars held by Tether ostensibly backing the approximately 442 million tethers in circulation was the approximately $61 million on deposit at the Bank of Montreal.” Meanwhile, experts have from time to time questioned the authenticity of Tether’s reserves and its audits.

Currently, all prospective cryptocurrency exchanges must register with the IIROC if they want to operate in Canada. Exchanges such as Binance, Bybit and Huobi have faced issues with the OSC in the past regarding their regulatory status. In response to the development, a spokesperson from Tether commented:

The spokesperson further explained that while Canada is “not a core market for Tether,”, the firm will ensure its products can be used beyond any borders.

Update Jan. 11, 2023 6:15 PM UTC: Included response from Tether to the story.

