Ripple's New Partnership to Help Enhance Payments Globally, XRP Price to Target New ATH, SHIB Surpasses 4,490 Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Let’s see what crypto news the final weekend of July brought in U.Today’s top three news stories.

On Saturday, July 29, Ripple fintech giant posted about its recent partnership with Faster Payments Council, teasing a cooperatively-created white paper, in which they explained how crypto can transform the way money moves around globally. The companies conducted a survey, in which more than 300 leaders of the payments industry took part, and found out that most of them are “dissatisfied with legacy rails for cross-border payments.” The results also showed that 97% of the respondents reckon that blockchain and crypto will be able to significantly transform the industry of payments over the next three years. In addition to this, more than a half of survey participants believe that the majority of merchants will start accepting crypto within one or three years. They named cost reduction as the most attractive feature of digital currencies.

According to a recent post by technical analyst CoinsKid, XRP could be on its way to a new all-time high. To prove this assertion, he highlighted two bullish patterns formed by the Ripple-affiliated token: “double bottom” and ascending triangle. In the conclusion of his post, CoinsKid wrote, “Compression leads to expansion,” implying that the constrained trading range will eventually result in a price breakout. At the moment of writing, XRP is trading at $0.70, down 2.12% over the past 24 hours. The token has seen an impressive rally recently, following a positive ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case. The ruling has increased confidence in the token’s future, at the same time adding to the larger narrative of an increasingly active altcoin market.

Per a recent post by LunarCrush shared by Shibburn tracker, SHIB token has taken first place on AltRank, outpacing 4,489 other coins across the market. This impressive achievement was reached based on SHIB’s relative combined social and market activity. AltRank measures the performance of a digital currency on the entire cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, SHIB enthusiasts celebrated another major utility milestone achieved by Shibarium beta Puppynet. According to the Puppyscan explorer, over the past few days, the total number of transactions on Puppynet had increased by another million, standing at 33,843,359 at the time of writing.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source