Possible Xperia 1 V release date found in official Sony Expo 2023 … – Notebookcheck.net

Some of Sony’s Weibo channels have been promoting the upcoming Sony Expo 2023 event, which will be held in Shanghai in May. A big event is planned specifically for Wednesday May 24, with the Chinese text in the promo material offering the tantalizing (machine-) translation of “New product? Customized peripherals?”. It seems unlikely Sony would enlist the involvement of fans around the world to turn up to the "fans night" event just to see a new peripheral, so it appears something important will be revealed, and that could be the Xperia 1 V smartphone.
However, while some have immediately presumed it will be a Sony Xperia 1 V reveal, it’s worth remaining level-headed for the time being. The Sony Expo 2023 promo image did appear on the company’s Weibo channel for Xperia, but it has also turned up on the channels for the Bravia TV range, the Walkman range, and undoubtedly elsewhere. New earphones are expected from Sony for a start, and it is possible there will be more Gaming Gear-related products for current and future Xperia smartphones to be revealed.
But once again, May is looking like the very likely release timeframe for the 2023 Xperia 1, and it is possible that if Sony unveils the flagship smartphone on May 24 for the China market that the Japan, Southeast Asia, and UK variants could appear shortly afterwards akin to the schedule for the predecessor. That could also mean US fans may have to wait a couple of months before getting their hands on a Sony Xperia 1 V, but perhaps things will be different this time around (unlikely). The Xperia 1 V is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and a 4K 120 Hz display.
Sony (Weibo – in Chinese) & SumahoDigest (in Japanese)
Teaser image (edited): Sony China & GreenSmartphones & @OnLeaks
