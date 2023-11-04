Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen, Kaylyn McKenna
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart — the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there’s a deal for you.
Here’s a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
Before you shop Walmart’s TV deals, consider signing up for Walmart. Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping on Walmart.com purchases, free same-day delivery from your local store where available (perfect for last-minute Christmas shopping), discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, plus a free subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month (or $98 annually)
Here are all the top holiday deals and rollbacks available at Walmart today.
Stream the latest TV shows and movies with this Apple TV HD streaming box. It’s $59 at the Walmart Deals for Days sale — the best price for this 4.7-star-rated streamer we’ve ever seen.
Apple TV HD (32 GB), $79 (reduced from $99)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (1st generation), $229 (reduced from $249)
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons — it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that’s bright enough for use in partial sun.
55″ Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Turn any wall into a projection screen with this budget projector — it projects 1080p HD images up to 200 inches across. Connect the Vankyo Leisure 3 to a Roku or Apple TV box to watch shows and movies, or connect it to a PS5 or Xbox Series X gaming console for a larger-than-life gaming experience.
Vankyo Leisure 3 HD, $63 (reduced from $70)
Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here’s a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.
Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.
Shopping for young kids? No problem — there are plenty of Fisher-Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an ‘Elf’ playset and a Disney princess playset.
CBS Essentials readers can’t get enough of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ kitchenware — it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
Available in four colors.
The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
Making coffee is a snap in the Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee brewer — it makes up to 10 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more in less than a minute. Features a 36-ounce water reservoir. Find it in five colors.
Keurig K-Compact single-serve K-cup coffee maker, $89
In this multi-award-winning strategy game, players collect and trade resources to build roads, settlements and cities. It’s easy to learn, but difficult to master. Rated 4.8 stars at Walmart.
Settlers of Catan, $45 (reduced from $60)
The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a build-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.
Includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)
Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $497)
It’s pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 — never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn’t skimp on features — it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home’s smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It’s rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)
The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
“This camera has been pretty fun to use,” wrote a Walmart customer. “It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!”
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.
Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)
This 2-in-1 device features a 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10.
11.6″ Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $159 (reduced from $199)
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year. Right now, you can get a great deal on a holiday bundle with the Switch and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle, $363 (reduced from $399)
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $299 (reduced from $460)
The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback — all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349
This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach — compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC — features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5’s 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)
For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.
Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8
This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.
Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $300)
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget’s multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
“I absolutely love my iRobot,” wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. “This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it’s full and it also charges on its own at the base.”
iRobot Roomba i1+ self-emptying robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $530)
The Pioneer Woman’s Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond’s signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart deal, you’ll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12″ x 8″ ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $38
Here’s a streaming deal fans of “Stranger Things” won’t want to miss — Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a “Stranger Things” Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for $50. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast “Stranger Things” bundle, $50 (a $62 value)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)
The Apple AirPods Pro are a CBS Essentials bestseller. Our readers love the AirPods Pro for their active noise-cancellation tech, well-fitting design and great sound quality. They’re water-resistant, as well, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case.
Apple AirPods Pro (first generation), $179
This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets — and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its “detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.” It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that’s great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn’t enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (reduced from $550)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $249 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $49 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
Managing editor Fox Van Allen is an expert in tech, laptops and computers, toys and video games for CBS Essentials. When he’s not writing about (or playing) the Nintendo Switch and PS5, Fox’s hobbies include reality TV podcasting, designing board games and hanging out in his favorite warehouse stores.
First published on November 30, 2022 / 1:09 PM EST
Shop more deals.
If the Buffaloes want to reach a bowl game, they’ll need to win two out of their next four games, but the 6-2 Beavers are tough competition in Week 10.
The Bulldogs face their toughest test of the 2023 NCAA football season against the Missouri Rebels.
If you watch just one NCAA college football game this weekend, the LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game is the one to watch.
There’s no need to cook Thanksgiving dinner when there’s Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and Omaha Steaks.
We’ve got all the information you need to watch every Chiefs game this season (even the one that isn’t on network TV).
Discover the best deals on Apple, Dell and HP laptops ahead of Black Friday 2023.
Everything you need to know about gutter guards, plus recommendations for the best gutter guards available
Discover awesome Black Friday 2023 deals available right now on popular TVs from Amazon, Hisense, TCL, Vizio and more.
Each year, 15,000 native Hawaiians leave the state for the mainland, which now boasts a larger Hawaiian population than Hawaii itself.
The Denver Animal Shelter even brought on a social worker for pets to connect owners with support.
Biden gives last-minute endorsements to Democratic candidates for the state Legislature, with abortion access at stake and as his own approval ratings have been suffering.
Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.
The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Many homeowners are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments amid rising costs and high inflation. Here’s how to catch up.
The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the NRA over comments by a former New York state official who urged banks to stop associating with gun-promoting groups after Parkland school shooting.
Landmark verdict could ultimately reduce agent commissions by 30%, saving sellers a bundle, according to analysts.
The billionaire is moving away from Amazon’s headquarters “to be close to” his parents, partner and space company, he said in an Instagram post.
Biden gives last-minute endorsements to Democratic candidates for the state Legislature, with abortion access at stake and as his own approval ratings have been suffering.
Protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Israeli war in Gaza blocked a U.S. military supply ship leaving the Port of Oakland for hours Friday by locking themselves to the vessel.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Maine to meet with families of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo that pauses Defense Department support for congressional travel to Israel at this time and restricts visits by defense and military leaders.
The ruling administratively and temporarily stays Judge Chutkan’s decision to bar Trump from publicly targeting court staff, potential witnesses and members of special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team.
Brominated vegetable oil — used to keep citrusy flavors from separating — is found to be unsafe after animal studies, regulator says.
Gaining an hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends Sunday might sound like a win, but experts say “falling back” can disrupt our health. Here’s some expert advice to help you cope.
Among middle schoolers, increases were seen in the use of tobacco products.
In our award-winning Note to Self series, former “Bachelorette” contestant Zac Clark writes a letter to his younger self, reflecting on his nearly fatal battle with drug addiction and his inspiring road to recovery that’s helped save the lives of countless others.
The American Cancer Society on Wednesday updated its age guidelines for lung cancer screenings, recommending yearly cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 who smoke or formerly smoked.
Blinken started his trip on Friday with a stop in Israel, his third since the war began.
Gunmen stormed the main prison in Guinea’s capital early Saturday.
Since the attack against Israel by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, violence against Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has escalated, with at least 121 people killed.
After Pablo Escobar’s death, the so-called “cocaine hippos” were left to roam freely and environmental authorities have been helpless to curb their numbers.
“They cut off our fuel, water and electricity,” said Hassan Zain al-Din, “but not our belonging.”
The award-winning Mexican chef shares with “Sunday Morning” viewers her recipe for a traditional sweet bread prepared for the holiday, known as “bread of the dead.”
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “Family Ties.”
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “Another Leaf.”
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “All Again.”
The ceremony’s strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors.
Meta is offering a monthly subscription plan at about $11 a month for people in Europe who want to see Instagram or Facebook without any ads. That price will bump up to about $17 early next year and Meta will still collect the same amount of personal data from each user. Shira Ovide, a tech reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the move.
DoorDash orders that don’t include tip tend to result in slower delivery, according to the app. Here’s why.
President Biden signed a landmark executive order Monday intended to create safeguards for artificial intelligence. It requires AI developers to share their safety test results with the U.S. government and calls for national standards and tests to ensure AI tools are safe before the public can use them. CBS News’ Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.
Google’s CEO testified in court Monday, defending the company against Justice Department claims that it is a monopoly. New York Times technology reporter Nico Grant joins CBS News to unpack the case.
President Biden on Monday signed an executive order creating new standards for safety and privacy protections over artificial intelligence. Technology researcher Dewey Murdick joins CBS News to break down what the order means for Americans.
Joro spiders were first found in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the invasive species that’s native to east Asia has been spotted in several states.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
A new study says the collision with a proto-planet called Theia 4.5 billion years ago left remnants deep inside Earth — and also created the moon.
NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer telescope studied the nebula for about 17 days, the agency said, marking the longest time it has focused on one object.
A millionaire enamored with bats, and concerned about threats to their natural habitat, built the world’s largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling Texas ranch. After years of waiting, the bats showed up.
Some of the victims were juveniles, authorities said.
On countless blocks in the Devonshire area of Skokie, south of Church Street and east of Kostner Avenue, people woke up Friday morning to find their signs destroyed.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Lewiston, Maine, Friday to mourn the 18 people killed in last week’s mass shootings. It marks the president’s fourth visit in the last 18 months to a community upended by a mass shooting. Ed O’Keefe has more.
Sam Bankman-Fried, who oversaw the shocking collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty in one of the biggest fraud cases in U.S. history. Errol Barnett has more.
The gunman who killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine likely died 8-12 hours before he was located, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.
NASA described the planets as “scorching” and “bathed” in heat emitted by a distant host star.
Mattingly was also known for being removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 crew 72 hours before its scheduled launch.
The six-member crew included three paying customers: a planetary scientist, a popular STEM educator and an investment manager.
The Lucy spacecraft’s primary mission is to explore a series of asteroids in Jupiter’s orbit.
The fourth all-female spacewalk accomplished one major objective, but the crew ran out of time to retrieve a failed electronics box.
Matthew Trussler was found dead at the home he shared with his fiancée Melissa Turner. See the evidence that led to authorities piecing together his death.
Marlene Warren answered the door to her Wellington, FL, home and was fatally gunned down by a mysterious clown. Despite eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and the identification a suspect early on, it would take more than 30 years for her killer to face justice.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
The Illinois mom wrote, “If something ever happens to me, please make sure the number one person of interest is Tim.” Take a look at the evidence that led to Tim Bliefnick’s arrest.
Inside South Carolina’s “trial of the century” — how investigators built their case
One person is dead and others are injured after a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. Meanwhile, protestors clung to a supply ship in Oakland that they believe will be used to send military equipment to Israel to try to stop it from leaving. All that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “Family Ties.”
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “Another Leaf.”
Charles Wesley Godwin draws his musical inspiration from his Appalachian roots and West Virginia childhood. His latest album, “Family Ties,” is even closer to home and is a tribute to his loved ones that focuses on his journey as a husband and father. Now, making his network TV debut, here is Charles Wesley Godwin with “All Again.”
Rowaytown Seafood started as a casual coastal spot, but now it has grown into one of the best seafood spots in the United States. Business partners Kevin and Barbara Conroy are the team behind the establishment, and now, they’re out with a new cookbook, “A Touch of Salt.” Jeff Glor reports.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88 – CBS News
Watch CBS News