What is MrBeast’s net worth in 2023? Find out about YouTuber's biography, career, achievements and earnings – PINKVILLA

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson is a popular YouTuber with 129 million subscribers. Read the article to find out about his net worth as of 2023.

MrBeast is easily considered one of the most famous personalities on YouTube, who garnered immense fame and success in a short period of time. He has experimented with several genres of content creation including entertainment, stunts, gaming, charity, and reaction videos. His charity videos are immensely popular among his viewers and fans. For instance, on January 29, 2023, MrBeast posted a video in which he paid for the cataract eye surgery of 1000 blind and nearly-blind people.

In this article, we will check out the details regarding MrBeast’s net worth, achievements, assets, education, career, awards, and more. Scroll down below to know more.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular American YouTuber, internet personality, philanthropist, and businessman. At the time of writing this article, MrBeast has a total of 140 million subscribers on his main channel on YouTube with 738 videos on the platform. On Instagram, he has, 24.7 million subscribers.

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast started making videos for YouTube in the year 2012. His initial videos were not successful. Back in the day, the 24-year-old used to post videos on gaming, and information about other YouTubers’ wealth.

He came under the limelight in the year 2017 and he has not looked back ever since.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, MrBeast net worth as of 2023 stands at $106 million. Check out his other details below.



In his over a decade-long career on the internet, MrBeast has had several commendable achievements that are worth mentioning.

While MrBeast’s net worth in 2023 is reported to be $106 million, his monthly income is estimated to be $26 million. The YouTuber has multiple streams of revenue, with the very first being running ads on his YouTube channels and earning money through AdSense. The second way of earning money is through getting brand deals through companies big and small, who want to advertise their products to the millions of viewers on MrBeast’s channels. The 24-year-old has other ventures other than his multiple YouTube channels which include merchandise like clothing, chocolates, and his Burger chain called MrBeast Burger. Let us understand these different streams of income a little better.

In simple words, Ad Sense refers to the revenue generated through advertisements that play throughout the videos. This is called CPM which varies from country to country. For instance, the CPM in Brazil will be lower than the CPM in countries like USA and Canada. However, it can be assumed that the average CPM is $5, which means creators get $5 dollars per thousand views. According to this calculation, for a video with 283 million views, MrBeast would earn 1.4 million net.

According to reports, MrBeast charges $1 million to sponsors on his main YouTube channel. If it is assumed that he charges yet another $1 million on his other channels, it can be said that he earns around $2 million through sponsorships in one month.

MrBeast also makes a huge amount of money through his merchandise. For instance, last year he earned $54 million, out of which, approximately half the money came in from merchandise. This means that he earned around $2.25 million in March through merchandise, which can be assumed as $2 million, just to be conservative.

If we add these numbers, it would mean that MrBeast earned approximately $5.5 million in the month of March alone.

Talking about merchandise, we need to talk about MrBeast’s clothing line and burger line.

Jimmy Donaldson opened his own burger line in December 2020 after teaming up with 300 restaurants in the US. He also launched the MrBeast Burger app on Apple store which became the most popular free app on the platform just a day later. To date, MrBeast Burger has sold over a million burgers.

MrBeast offers a wide variety of merchandise including tee-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, mouse pads, water bottles, and more. He sells them through his website shopmrbeast.com. The merchandise makes up the second-largest source of his income after ad revenue.

Going by his massive success, net worth, and monthly income, it is no surprise that MrBeast has quite a few properties. According to CA Knowledge, MrBeast has a house in Kansas, Georgia, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York. In order to do his job to the best of his capacity, MrBeast keeps moving from one city to another, so that he can shoot new content.

Talking about Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s car collection, the YouTuber is the owner of a handful of luxurious and swanky cars. These include Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, and Ford among others.

Net Worth in 2023 – $ 105 million

Net Worth in 2022 – $70 Million

Net Worth in 2021 – $65 Million

Net Worth in 2020 – $55 Million

Net Worth in 2019 – $44 Million

Net Worth in 2018 – $35 Million

Apart from his main YouTube channel titled MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson has 5 other channels on the platform. Take a quick look at them below along with their current subscriber count.

MrBeast has not revealed much about his personal life on social media. However, there is some information on him on various websites. For instance, we already know that MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson and he was born on May 7, 1998.

According to reports, he was raised in North Carolina. He stayed with his brother. MrBeast completed his education at a private school named Greenville Christian Academy in North Carolina. Later on, Jimmy also enrolled into a college called East Carolina University but he reportedly dropped out from there in the first year itself. He started his YouTube career while he was very young and in school. His first ever YouTube video was posted on 19 February, 2012, but he became a full-time YouTuber only in 2016 after dropping out of college. He gained prominence on the internet in 2017 after a video where he counted to 100,000 in 48 hours went viral.

As per CA Knowledge, Jimmy is also suffering from a disease named Crohn’s Disease. As per Mayo Clinic, Crohn’s Disease is “a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It causes swelling of the tissues (inflammation) in your digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.” Moreover, it adds, “Crohn’s disease can be both painful and debilitating, and sometimes may lead to life-threatening complications.” While there is reportedly no cure for this disease, one can work towards reducing the signs and symptoms, and even work on long-term remission and healing.

Coming back to MrBeast, the YouTuber seems to be doing fine currently.

MrBeast has quite a few awards to his credit. He has been awarded with several honours over the years. Some of these include Streamy Awards, 12th Annual Shorty Awards, Kids Choice Awards, among others. In 2019, the YouTuber won Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards. Apart from this, he was also nominated for the Ensemble Cast and Creator of the Year.

In 2020, MrBeast won four Streamy Awards:

He also won the YouTuber of the year award at the Shorty Awards in 2020.

The next year, he was nominated for Favorite Male Social Star at the Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2022, MrBeast won the Favorite Male Creator award at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

With popularity comes controversies, and the same with the case of MrBeast. Although he has made a name for himself online with his video content, the 24-year-old has also landed in quite a few controversies over the years. A few of these controversies are listed below. Take a look!

In 2018, an American magazine named The Atlantic talked about the allegations that MrBeast used racist and homophobic slurs in his videos, live streams, and on Twitter for fans and haters alike. He apparently used the homophobic slur f—ot and used the word ‘gay’ as a joke or punchline during his teen years. Elijah Daniel also reported in a now-deleted tweet that MrBeast used the n-word offline.

MrBeast found himself in yet another controversy when netizens and fellow content creators called out to cancel him after he uploaded a video recreating the popular South Korean drama series Squid Games. He spent a whopping $3.5 million for the video, which went on to garner more than 350 million views. Despite MrBeast getting a nod of approval from the director of the Netflix series itself, critiques of his video pointed out that the YouTuber had completely missed the point of the show and glorified the wealth gap instead of addressing the issue.

MrBeast’s image as a kind and warm-hearted philanthropist came into question when his former employee Matt Turner took to Twitter and claimed that the YouTuber created a toxic workplace. Turner, who worked as an editor for Jimmy Donaldson, said in a now-deleted series of tweets that insulted him, abused, and bullied him daily. Following this, an investigation was carried out by the New York Times where they interviewed 11 former employees of the YouTuber. After Turner’s tweets came into the limelight, former employees of Donaldson also alleged that he was a perfectionist who had ‘unreasonable standards’.

Remember when Clubhouse became the talk of the town during the pandemic? During that time, in February 2021, MrBeast was accused of racism on the platform after he removed a member named Farokh Sarmad. The accuser alleged that he was removed because of his name. Sarmad stated that before kicking him out, MrBeast said, “I’m going to yote you Colin, thank you for coming up. Uh, I’m sorry. I’m really bad with names. I’m going to yote you as well.”

On January 23, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video titled “1,000 Blind People See for the First Time’, wherein he paid for the eye surgery of 1000 blind or nearly-blind people. While many of his fans commended him for his charitable act, others called him ‘Anti-Christ’ and greedy, claiming that Jimmy was trying to profit from the disability of other people.

The first round of surgeries was done by ophthalmologist Jeff Levenson in Jacksonville, Florida. He said that the YouTuber’s acts could benefit humanity. As per Sportskeeda, he said, “If MrBeast can light a fire, and if we can get governmental and private support behind it, we can end half of all the blindness in the world. Without all that much cost, and with incredible gains in human productivity and human potential.”

MrBeast is known for his charity work, where he goes the extra mile to help disadvantaged people from different walks of life. He has even created a separate channel to post videos of his charitable work known as Beast Philanthropy. This has now turned into a food pantry and non-profit organization with a website of its own. Below, we have listed down some of the charity work done by MrBeast.

In 2021 a YouTube channel called The Game Theorists ran a charity stream to raise $1 million for the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. While many content creators were a part of the stream, MrBeast donated $25,000 towards the cause and helped them triple their initial fundraising goal.

In 2018, MrBeast uploaded a video where he donated $100,000 worth of supplies and goods to a homeless shelter. Along with his team, he delivered and unpacked goods like household necessities, clothing, furniture, bicycles, television, and video games too!

In another video posted in 2018, MrBeast collaborated with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober to raise $20 million for the Arbor Day foundation. The charity aimed to plant one tree for every dollar donated.



Like mentioned above, Beast Philanthropy is a separate channel created by MrBeast in 2021. Although it donates 100 percent of its revenue towards different causes, it mainly acts as a food pantry. As of 2022, it is estimated that Beast Philanthropy has donated over 1 million pounds of food. They also helped out 1000 homes in North Carolina after Hurricane Ida.

Jimmy Donaldson also teamed up with Mark Rober to raise $30 million for the Ocean Conservancy where they pledged to clean up one pound of trash for every dollar donated.

MrBeast is currently dating Maddy Spidell. As per SS Amiti.org, the YouTuber and philanthropist met his ladylove on social media. He revealed about his girlfriend in a 2020 video titled “Surprising My Girlfriend With 100,000 Roses for Valentines Day.” The video has millions of views on it. Maddy Spidell is quite popular on Instagram, and the couple is often seen sharing images of themselves on different social media accounts.

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she …

Read more

