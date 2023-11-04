AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

New firmware for AirPods has been released

Apple released a new firmware update for the AirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The new version number is 5B59, up from 5B58.

The two models that didn’t get updated are the original AirPods, and the second-generation AirPods Pro.

Apple hasn’t provided any detailed release notes for the firmware update. It is expected to contain the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

How to check AirPods firmware version

Apple doesn’t provide a way to install new firmware versions for devices such as AirPods directly. However, it is possible to check the current firmware version.

Open the Settings App. Select General. Select About. Select the AirPods currently connected to the device. A menu that shows relevant device information, including the firmware version, will appear.

Wesley Hilliard served ten years as a Nuclear Power Electrician in the US Navy, then jumped careers in 2019. Today, he is Assistant Editor, Podcast Cohost, SEO Specialist, and Social Media Manager for AppleInsider.

Honestly, what the actual EXPLETIVE with these mystery airpod updates? You have no control over getting them–none–and you can’t know what they’re for. This from the company that markets consumer privacy as a core value. “Hey, we’re going to install firmware updates on your devices, not give you an opt out choice, not tell you when it will happen and not tell you the purpose of the updates.”

I don’t know why the description of how to check the firmware is so different on my iPhone 11, but I have to go to

1 Settings

2 Bluetooth

3 select info my AirPods

4 read “version” -which is firmware version

