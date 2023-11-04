SHIB Lead Kusama Praises New Shibarium Achievement, XRP Forming Bullish Reversal Pattern, Large SHIB Holders See 923% Surge in SHIB Outflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!

Shibarium testnet Puppynet continues to print new records, to the great delight of the SHIB community. On July 20, Twitter user “cryptolight Shibarium” shared the news about Shibarium surpassing the threshold of 31 million transactions. The good news attracted the attention of none other than SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama himself. He reacted by posting a “partying face” emoji in the comment thread, praising this new utility milestone for Puppynet. Per data from the Puppyscan Shibarium explorer, the recent daily peaks of transactions happened on July 4 (277,139) and July 11 (279,814). At the moment of writing, the total transaction count stands at 32,079,764.

According to recent on-chain data, XRP is forming a pattern that could indicate a potential trend reversal. The pattern XRP is shaping is called an inverted double-top pattern, which represents two consecutive lows, hinting at a transition from a downward to an upward trend. The Ripple-associated token seems to be nearing a local top, prompting a localized price reversal. The down pressure on XRP appears to be decreasing, which makes a bounce back from this level very likely. XRP’s volume profile is also on a decline, which is encouraging during a bearish rally and indicates decreased selling pressure. The formation of the bullish reversal pattern and the decreasing trading volume indicate that XRP could soon enter a new bullish phase.

Data provided by IntoTheBlock shows that in the 24 hours of Saturday, the outflow of Shiba Inu tokens from the wallets of large holders saw a rapid increase by 923% from 268 million to 2.47 trillion SHIB. It remains unclear what caused such a sudden surge, considering that SHIB’s price did not show any extraordinary dynamics during the same period. At the same time, some of the outflowing tokens were counterbalanced by inflows, but in less significant amounts. The resilience in the light of such outflows implies the possibility of coordinated efforts by centralized entities, as they shifted tokens between wallets in an organized manner.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

