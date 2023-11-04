Here Are the Unmissable Art Events of NFT.NYC Week, Starting With a Web 3.0 Panel Led by Artnet’s Head of NFT, Jiayin Chen – artnet News

Opening with Web 3.0: Offscreen, a Artnet x NeueHouse panel event, we’ve rounded up Artnet’s must-attend shortlist.

Artnet NFT, April 10, 2023

With the rapid adoption of blockchain technology across industries and the rise in popularity of NFTs, the intersection of art and technology remains at the forefront of contemporary discourse—paving the way for innovation in the arts and beyond.

As a cornerstone of the art world online, Artnet has maintained a position at the cutting edge of art-related technology, spotlighting recent developments and happenings as well as highlighting critical dialogues on the advent and evolution of NFT art and the role of art within new digital landscapes and ecosystems.

In this vein—and coinciding with NFT.NYC week—Artnet has partnered with NeueHouse to present Web 3.0: Offscreen, a panel discussion highlighting dynamic conversations on art and technology. The event features curator Anika Meier, artist Manuel Rossner, ArtXCode founder Sofia Garcia, artist and collector Anne Spalter, and Museum of Crypto Art founder Colborn Bell—and will be moderated by Artnet’s own Head of NFT, Jiayin Chen.

Of the forthcoming panel, Chen noted, “The discourse around digital art has decoupled from the narrative of cryptocurrency, allowing people to see that a paradigm shift is gradually happening. We are committed to supporting a new generation of artists and bringing value to the ecosystem. As an exciting next step, we are expanding our conversation from online to IRL by launching the Offscreen series.”

RSVP to Web 3.0 Offscreen, Conversations on Art and Technology with Artnet.

Taking place Tuesday, April 11, at NeueHouse Madison Square, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the discussion beginning at 6:30 p.m., Web 3.0: Offscreen is just the beginning of a series of programs and events aimed at fostering and promoting meaningful conversations around art and technology. Don’t miss out on Artnet’s events this week!

Artnet x NeueHouse Web 3.0: Offscreen

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: NeueHouse Madison Square, 110 E. 25th Street, New York, NY 10010

RSVP here



Metalabel x Artnet

On Generative Choreography: Artist Talk by Operator

Join Operator’s Ania Catherine and Dejha Ti for an in-depth and process-focused talk about their recent work in on-chain generative choreography. Drawing from multiple histories, the duo traces the roots of their process to Merce Cunningham’s “chance dance” method, computational choreography, the E.A.T. (Experiments in Art and Technology) movement of the 1960s, as well as various embodied approaches to human-machine collaboration by early women in digital art. As part of their ongoing Privacy Collection exploring the tension between privacy and transparency in blockchain technology, this conceptual generative choreography series will be released in May 2023.

The talk is followed by a conversation between Operator and Erick Calderon, founder of Art Blocks.

Welcome by Anna Bulbrook of Metalabel and remarks by Jiayin Chen of Artnet.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: 99 Canal Street, 4th floor, New York NY 10002

RSVP here





Tezos NFT Summit

Aa dynamic gathering of creatives, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the future of NFTs and Web3

Tezos, the open-source blockchain, invites you to join them at the Tezos NFT Summit, a dynamic gathering of creatives, innovators, and enthusiasts at the intersection of artistic inspiration, community networking and developer innovation. You can expect two days of fun and interactive talks, workshops, and portfolio reviews, as well as various activations by Tezos NFT projects and much more.

Dates: April 12–13

Location: Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, New York, NY 10013

RSVP here

Read more about NFTs with Artnet News here.

