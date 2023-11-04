Polygon Price Prediction – MATIC Looks Set to Main 2023 Gains … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Polygon (MATIC) trading line has been on an upward trajectory lately, increasing in value by 60% over the last two months.
And the bullish trend is probably going to continue over the next couple of months with Polygon setting March 27 as the date for their zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) to go live.
All of this makes Polygon a smart long-term investment as it will continue a steady rise throughout 2023.
However, experts believe that presale projects like Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), Fight Out (FGHT), RobotEra (TARO), and C+Charge (CCHG) can bring larger gains more quickly.
Over the last seven days, Polygon’s price has raised 3%, reaching $1,33 mark, and is currently trying to break north of the $1,35 point.
That would represent a multi-month high for the crypto that powers the layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution.
This left some experts surprised with Polygon’s resilience, as it faces the higher-than-expected US inflation.
On the other side, a larger number of analysts say that MATICs resilience is nothing to be surprised by, considering the growing number of game developers choosing the scaling network for their launch site instead of ETHs mainnet.
One of those companies is Square Enix, which just announced its first NFT game, Symbiogenesis, which will launch on Polygon’s gaming ecosystem.
According to the prediction of some crypto experts, we could even see Polygon going over the $3 mark at the end of 2023, which would even break its previous ATH of $2,92.
Q1 2023
$1.42
Q2 2023
$1.95
Q3 2023
$2.68
Q4 2023
$3.07
As you can see, experts seem to believe Polygon’s bullish momentum will continue and can bring nice gains in the future. However, these gains won’t go over 2-3x.
Projects that we will cover next are displaying signs for much bigger returns in a shorter amount of time.
Play-to-earn projects are gaining more and more traction with each year, and analysts predict that Meta Masters Guild could become the king of them all.
MEMAG is focusing on play & earn, rather than just play-to-earn. And this philosophy is the reason why Meta could reach incredible heights in this crypto sector.
In order to create a system where players will actually enjoy playing games, instead of playing them simply for profit, MEMAG had to create a multiple-title ecosystem.
So far, they have announced three games – Meta Kart Racers, Meta Masters World, and NFT Raid. With more games to come as the Guild develops.
The project has gathered an incredible amount of media hype since it was announced and many experts believe that the project could bring 10,000% returns once it goes live.
Fight Out is a new move-to-earn crypto that leveraged Web3, blockchain technology, and real-world benefits for their user in order to create the best fitness platform on the market.
FGHT has partnered up with world-class athletes around the globe to provide personalized workout regimes to every individual user.
Fitness enthusiasts can now use the Fight Out app to track a wider variety of physical activities, beyond just walking. This includes activities like weightlifting, yoga, and cycling.
In addition to that, FGHT holders will acquire their soulbound NFT avatars that will mirror their gains in the real world.
But it doesn’t stop there, namely, the team has announced the launch of the Fight Out gym chain in over 20 capital cities across the world. In those gyms, members will be able to use state-of-the-art equipment and showcase their NFTs.
With all of these features and plans, the team has secured Fight Out’s domination over the M2E space.
Due to the ongoing presale, FGHT tokens can now be bought at a discounted price. Not for very long though, seeing how presale will probably sell out much faster than anticipated.
RobotEra (TARO) is an upcoming Metaverse-based crypto game that has generated a lot of excitement among gamers.
The game features a post-apocalyptic digital world, robot NFTs, land trading, and player networking, among other things.
What’s more, the game offers various opportunities for players to earn money, including completing tasks, selling NFTs, and trading parcels.
Although the game is still in its first presale phase, players are encouraged to join soon because the price will rise with every presale phase.
C+Charge is a new crypto project that focuses on the renewable energy sector – Electric Vehicle charging to be precise.
Its main goal is to incentivize electric vehicle drivers by rewarding them with carbon credits for using designated charging stations.
To support this, CCHG is developing a robust mobile application that will help drivers find the nearest charging stations and provide information about potential wait times.
C+Charge has just signed a new partnership with Perfect Solutions Turkey, which will designate 20% of EV chargers in Turkey to the project.
New partnerships, innovative use of blockchain, and a skilled team are all the reasons behind investors’ bullish prediction for the project.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has been a strong advocate of DOGE, a meme-based cryptocurrency, and is widely credited with contributing to its popularity.
However, he has been silent about it for some time now.
Despite the DOGE’s drop in value over the last two weeks, crypto analysts predict that it could easily bring 5x returns in the next couple of months.
These predictions are reasoned by the new use cases announced for Dogecoin.
Expert’s opinion seem to be positive about the future of the Polygon, with new bullish momentums expected at the end of March with the launch of zkEVM.
Despite the positive predictions, due to Polygon’s strong dependency on the Ethereum network, we can’t expect to see any larger returns for the foreseeable future.
If that’s you’re on the lookout for larger gains, projects like MEMAG, FGHT, TARO, and CCHG are worth looking into.
Due to their innovative use of blockchain, and incredible features experts are stating that they will be the most profitable projects of the year.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
