Tesla Update 2023.12: A look at Steering Wheel Customization and … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s 2023.12 software update introduces a range of exciting new features designed to improve the driving experience for Tesla owners. In this overview, we delve into the details of some key updates, focusing on the Text Size feature, steering wheel customization, and more.

The new Text Size feature allows drivers to choose between Normal and Large text sizes for the touchscreen display. This user-friendly update makes it easier for drivers to read and navigate the interface. The comparison photos showcase the difference between Normal and Large text sizes, demonstrating the improved readability offered by the larger option.

The text size will not only affect menus but most text across the entire UI. For example, the labels on the visualization screen that let you lock the vehicle or open the trunk will also be made larger, as well as the climate temperature in the vehicle’s launcher.

Tesla’s steering wheel customization now offers even more functionality, making it simpler than ever for drivers to access popular settings. By long pressing the left scroll wheel, a menu opens in the bottom left corner of the screen. Drivers can then scroll the wheel up and down buttons to move through the available options. Tilting the wheel left will exit or go back, and tilting it to the right will select the desired option.

The available options include glovebox, defrost, dome lights, climate temperature, HVAC fan speed, display brightness, save Dashcam video, acceleration mode (i.e., chill, normal), steering wheel heat, and the backup camera. Unfortunately, windshield wipers are not included in the list of customizable options. However, drivers can customize the list of options from the available choices by going to Controls > Display, ensuring a personalized and streamlined driving experience.

Phone Call Controls are now integrated with the steering wheel, allowing drivers to answer or decline calls, mute/unmute themselves, or hang up with the left scroll button.

Finally, the charging menu has been updated. The car visualization has been removed, which allowed Tesla to enlarge the slider, making it easier to set your charging threshold.

Passenger Seat Controls and Manual App

In the Model S and Model X, you can now move the passenger seat via the rear touchscreen. This allows passengers in the back to move the passenger seat forward or back while the vehicle is in park, making it easier for them to get in or out of the vehicle.

The new Manual app we saw Tesla testing in update 2023.6 is now widely available in this update. The app not only gives you quick access to the owner’s manual but also offers visual guides and relevant links to topics like creating Driver Profiles and using regenerative braking.

British English is now available as a voice-recognition language option, which should improve voice recognition for a large part of English-speaking users.

Tesla’s 2023.12 software update continues the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience by introducing innovative and practical features. With improvements like the Text Size feature and steering wheel customization, Tesla owners can enjoy a more convenient and efficient driving experience. As we receive more information about the remaining features in the update, we’ll inform you about the latest features, and which vehicles they apply to. We expect that most of these features will be available for the Model S and Mode X as well, although some may be specific to the Model 3 and Y. For now, be sure to check out the release notes for update 2023.12.

Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.

Tesla’s ambitious plan to create an affordable electric vehicle known as the “next-gen” or “Model 2” has taken a new directional shift towards Europe. Those at Elon Musk’s recent appearance at Giga Berlin say that Germany will be the latest production site for this much-anticipated EV.

This latest pivot towards Europe follows an earlier change that saw Tesla’s production strategy migrate from Mexico to Texas, indicating a fluid approach to finding the optimal manufacturing locale for the new model.

The journey of Tesla’s $25,000 electric car has been one of adaptability and strategic adjustments. Insights into these shifts came to light in Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk, which narrated Tesla’s evolving strategy. The initial blueprint placed Giga Mexico in a pivotal position until logistical challenges prompted Musk to reconsider, resulting in Tesla eyeing Giga Texas.

Despite these changes, Giga Mexico remained a significant piece of Tesla’s production puzzle until Musk’s latest indications suggest that Giga Berlin could become a central hub for the European market’s demands — catering to the Europeans’ appetite for smaller cars and affordable, sustainable mobility.

With the announcement in Berlin, Tesla seems to be refining its strategy once more, adapting its production base to not only meet market demands but also optimize manufacturing processes.

During the third quarter earnings call, Musk outlined the production vision for the Model 2, which stands in stark contrast to Tesla’s more radical Cybertruck. This next-gen vehicle is pegged to have a conventional approach in manufacturing yet aims to set a new benchmark in efficiency and production volume.

Musk’s articulation of the Model 2 as “utilitarian” underscores a pragmatic vision: a functional, efficient, and affordable EV that still upholds Tesla’s design ethos. This approach aims to achieve unprecedented economies of scale and bring electric vehicles to a broader market.

Tesla’s choice to leverage Giga Berlin for Model 2 production is more than a geographic decision — it’s a strategic play that could enhance the company’s presence in Europe. This move aligns with Tesla’s pursuit of operational efficiency, market-specific tailoring, and, possibly, advantageous manufacturing incentives available in the region.

Tesla’s persistent focus on a $25,000 EV signifies a steadfast commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible. Should Tesla overcome the economic barriers, the Model 2 has the potential to redefine mainstream vehicle ownership, propelling the adoption of EVs globally.

Elon Musk thanks all Giga-4 employees. A really big praise to the entire Giga-4 team for the really great work that you do again and again and create great cars. Giga-4!@teslaeurope @Gf4Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Oudp0ntiZs

In a move that resonates with the evolving landscape of customer privacy, Tesla has introduced a new feature allowing owners to toggle the ability for the company to send remote commands to their vehicles.

Bennett, a Tesla owner with the handle @bennettm on X, brought attention to the newly discovered toggle within his vehicle’s service settings. Running software version 2023.27.7, Bennett found he could now control Tesla’s remote access to his car. This functionality was not previously available, and it seems to have been activated remotely, as not all vehicles on the same software iteration exhibit this option.

Tesla presumably had carte blanche to send commands to any car. This shift suggests a more nuanced approach to vehicle command protocols, possibly in response to broader discussions around data security and user consent.

Interestingly, the change comes just days after Elon Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan has talked about his concerns about the ability of companies to be able to shut down technologically advanced vehicles remotely. Although that didn’t come up during their latest conversations on air, there is no telling what the two talked about away from the microphone.

Tesla’s vehicles are renowned for their advanced technology, including the ability to receive over-the-air updates and commands. The ability to send remote commands could encompass a range of actions, from unlocking doors to starting the vehicle or possibly even resetting systems in emergency scenarios.

Turning remote commands on or off is a significant nod towards user privacy, allowing owners to assert their preferences for connectivity and intervention. For Tesla, it’s a delicate balance between ensuring customer trust and maintaining the necessary access to provide the exceptional and cutting-edge experience the brand is known for.

While the details of the implementation are still emerging, this move could have numerous benefits:

Enhanced Privacy: Owners who are cautious about data security may find comfort in the ability to restrict remote access.

Personalized Control: Users can opt-in or opt-out depending on their trust level, usage pattern, or specific situations.

Security: It adds a layer of security, ensuring that only the owner can enable remote commands if they choose to.

As the automotive industry ventures further into the realm of connected cars, managing the intersection of technology and user control becomes increasingly important. Tesla’s latest feature exemplifies the company’s agile approach to software development, customer feedback, and industry trends. The potential for what remote commands can entail will undoubtedly evolve. Still, for now, Tesla owners can take solace in having a more significant say in how their vehicles are accessed and controlled remotely.

See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.38.6.

Tesla’s ambitious plan to create an affordable electric vehicle known as the “next-gen” or “Model 2” has taken a new …

In a move that resonates with the evolving landscape of customer privacy, Tesla has introduced a new feature allowing…

As anticipation for Tesla’s Cybertruck continues to mount, a recent “crab-walking” sighting has added to the speculat…

With all the attention on Cybertruck, Tesla is quietly working on the real game changer. Somewhere in Tesla’s researc…

Tesla’s upgraded Model 3 is hitting the roads around the world. With no date set for North America deliveries, we hav…

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp

With all the attention on Cybertruck, Tesla is quietly working on the real game changer. Somewhere in Tesla’s researc…

Tesla’s upgraded Model 3 is hitting the roads around the world. With no date set for North America deliveries, we hav…

Elon Musk drove his Cybertruck to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast studio, not expecting that it would be tested yet …

In a landmark decision, Tesla secured a win in a pivotal U.S. trial over allegations that its Autopilot driver-assist…

The 2024 Tesla Model 3, also known as the Highland, recently fell into the hands of the folks over at MotorTrend. The…

A chance sighting and a chatty Tesla engineer have added more mystery to the Cybertruck. The delivery event is just a…

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!

The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.

Tesla Android Project enables you to run Android apps in your Tesla. The platform is Open Source and you can deploy it on your own Raspberry Pi 4. Consider supporting the initiative by donating or purchasing the Compute Module 4 Bundle that delivers the best experience. Get $20 off by using the code: NotATeslaApp

Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.38.6.

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

source